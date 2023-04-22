BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech softball team won its series with Florida State the past two seasons.

But on Saturday, the Seminoles capped off a series sweep of the Hokies.

Fifth-ranked Florida State cruised to a 16-7 win over the 18th-ranked Hokies at Tech Softball Park. The game lasted only five innings because of the lopsided score.

The first-place Seminoles (39-8, 16-2 ACC) led 12-0 midway through the third .

"Today we just didn't have it," Tech coach Pete D'Amour said.

Virginia Tech (33-15, 12-9) lost to FSU 4-1 on Thursday. The Seminoles rallied for a 6-3 win Friday.

Tech sophomore starter Emma Lemley took the loss Saturday. The Jefferson Forest graduate lasted only 1 2/3 innings.

The Hokies won the ACC regular-season title last year, when they were ranked in the top five in the country and reached the NCAA Super Regionals.

But Virginia Tech no longer boasts Keely Rochard, who was the team's ace as a fifth-year senior last season. Rochard earned ACC pitcher of the year and All-America honors the past two years.

Tech also had a fifth-year senior at catcher last season — Mackenzie Lawter.

"We lost an All-American pitcher and we lost a kid that caught every inning for me," D'Amour said. "It's just an adjustment. But that's what college athletics is. You … have these kids for a certain amount time.

"Our pitching's not as deep [this year]."

Tech is still a Top 25 team with a winning ACC record, but the Hokies already have five more overall defeats and seven more ACC losses than they had last year.

"It is a transition year," said D'Amour, whose team entered Friday ranked No. 24 in the NCAA's RPI. "We can get hot at the end. And we showed flashes of that this weekend."

Lemley, who earned ACC freshman of the year honors as Tech's No. 2 starter last season, is the team's ace this year. Becoming the No. 1 starter can be a challenge.

"It's tougher than people realize," D'Amour said. "To be thrown in as a 19-year-old as the face of our program, arguably, … that's hard."

"Definitely a bigger responsibility, but I love a challenge," Lemley said of being the ace.

Lemley allowed seven earned runs, seven hits and a walk Saturday.

She faced FSU for the third straight day. She lost her start Thursday and lost in relief Friday.

"My speed wasn't exactly where I wanted it to be today," Lemley said. "My rise was working all right. I think they were just … sitting on change-ups. … You try to come up with different game plans, but sometimes they're just so well-prepared for you.

"This year I'm throwing a lot more innings, so I think it's just [about] trying to adjust to throwing to these teams the eighth time through the lineup [in a series]."

Lemley is 19-9 with a 3.36 ERA and 237 strikeouts in 172 2/3 innings this year. She entered Friday ranked second nationally in strikeouts.

"I don't think I'm where I want to be yet," Lemley said. "I just need to kind of work on the transition from dropball to riseball, … keeping it up instead of keeping it flat."

The Seminoles banged out 12 hits Saturday to Tech's seven. Tech also hurt itself with two errors.

Tech fell to 2-10 against ranked foes this season. The Hokies will host sixth-ranked Clemson next weekend.

Where does the improvement have to come against the Tigers?

"[Not allowing] two-out hits," D'Amour said. "Clutch hitting is a big one. … Playing cleaner."

FSU scored three runs in the first inning. After Lemley walked Kaley Mudge and hit Mack Leonard with a pitch, Jahni Kerr hit an RBI single with two outs. Hallie Wacaser hit a two-RBI double.

Florida State extended the lead to 7-0 in the second. After Muffley doubled, Devyn Flaherty hit a bloop RBI single to left. After a Mudge sacrifice fly, Kalei Harding hit an RBI single with two outs. After Leonard singled, Kerr hit a two-RBI double. D'Amour then pulled Lemley in favor of sophomore Molly Jacobson.

The Seminoles extended the lead to 12-0 in the third. Michaela Edenfield doubled. Muffley reached base on an error by Jacobson, with Edenfield scoring. Muffley stole second. Flaherty reached base on third baseman Kelsey Bennett's error, with Muffley scoring. After Harding walked, Leonard belted a three-run homer with two outs.

D'Amour then pulled Jacobson in favor of freshman Lyndsey Grein.

The Hokies scored six runs off reliever Allison Royalty in the bottom of the third to cut the lead to 12-6.

After Teagan Thrunk reached base on an error, Kylie Aldridge had an infield single. Cameron Fagan reached base on a fielder's choice grounder, with Thrunk scoring and Aldridge out at second. After Addy Greene doubled with two outs, Jayme Bailey belted a three-run homer. After Bre Peck tripled, Emma Ritter smacked a two-run homer.

The Seminoles scored four runs off Grein in the fourth.

Peck hit an RBI double off FSU reliever Kathryn Sandercock in the fifth.