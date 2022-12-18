No. 5 Notre Dame women hand No. 6 Virginia Tech 1st loss

BLACKSBURG — The first clash between top-10 women's basketball teams in Cassell Coliseum history was won by the road squad.

Fifth-ranked Notre Dame handed sixth-ranked Virginia Tech its first loss of the season, outplaying the Hokies down the stretch for a 63-52 win Sunday.

The game was tied at 48 with 6:23 to go, but Tech (10-1, 1-1 ACC) scored just four points the rest of the way.

"We kind of let it get away from us a little bit in the fourth quarter," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. "I told the team after the game, 'We all have to take accountability — coaches, myself, everyone — in order to win games like this.’ And I think we're capable. We just didn't play well in the fourth.

"We were fatigued. … They made some plays down the stretch and we just came up a little bit short. I don't know if it was fatigue, but those are shots that we normally can make."

Brooks used only six players. Ashley Owusu missed her fourth straight game with a broken pinkie.

"I needed to play more than six," Brooks said. "I need to trust the bench and go to it more."

Tech center Elizabeth Kitley made back-to-back jumpers to tie the game at 48, but the Fighting Irish (9-1, 1-0) went on an 11-0 run to grab a 59-48 lead with 49.7 seconds left.

"My message to the team was, 'Just keep fighting. It's a hostile environment,’" said ex-Hokie Dara Mabrey, who had eight points for Notre Dame. "We pulled through, so I'm super proud of us."

The Hokies missed eight shots during the run, including two that were blocked.

"We got a few really open looks [down the stretch] and we just didn't knock them down, which I think was kind of the story of the whole night," said Kitley, who had 16 points, 20 rebounds and four blocks.

The game was played in front of 4,206 fans — the largest crowd for a women's basketball game at Cassell since a January 2008 game against Boston College.

"The crowd gave me chills," said Tech point guard Georgia Amoore, who had 20 points.

Notre Dame defeated Tech for the fourth straight time and for the 11th time in the last 12 meetings.

"It was our first test on our opponent's floor … this year," Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey said. "I'm really proud of this group for stepping up."

Notre Dame outscored Tech 23-9 in the fourth, when Tech shot just 23.1% (4 of 17) from the field.

"Really played to their tendencies for the entire game, but definitely in the fourth," Ivey said. "We showed a lot of toughness and a lot of heart."

"They know our stuff," Kitley said.

The Hokies shot just 29.4% from the field in the game.

"They made us play on our heels for a good portion of the game," Brooks said. "We weren't really in attack mode."

Amoore and Kitley combined for 14 baskets, but the rest of the team combined for only six baskets. Kayana Traylor was 3 of 12 from the field, while Taylor Soule was 2 of 13 and Cayla King 0 of 5. D'asia Gregg was 1 of 6.

Notre Dame point guard Olivia Miles, who was coming off her third career triple-double, was just 1 of 8 from the field in the first half. But she finished the game with six baskets, 16 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and five steals.

"She's an incredible player. She thrives in the open court," Amoore said. "We did a decent job defensively [on her] at the start. Just at the end we lost our minds."

Miles began the 11-0 fourth-quarter run by driving to the basket for a layup. Sonia Citron (11 points) drove for a layup, was fouled and made the free throw. After Mabrey made a fast-break layup, Miles drove for another layup. Maddy Westbeld (10 points) scored inside to cap off the 11-0 run.

Amoore said Tech needed to play better transition defense down the stretch.

Notre Dame shot 60% from the field in the fourth.

"Down the stretch, we just need to lock in [on defense]," Kitley said. "We lost ourselves a bit and let them get easy things."

Texas graduate transfer Lauren Ebo had 15 points off the bench for Notre Dame. The 6-foot-4 center was 7 of 10 from the field.

The Fighting Irish sank just one 3-pointer but outscored Tech 42-16 in the paint.

"They just have a lot of size," Kitley said. "They're super physical. … Their points in the paint was just ridiculous."

The game was tied at 22 at halftime. Amoore scored 13 points in the third quarter to enable Tech to take a 43-40 lead into the fourth. But Amoore was just 1 of 6 from the field in the fourth.

"I had to call a timeout and really just stress going over the top of the screens with her," Ivey said. "Every time we got caught going under [a screen], she lit us up."

After making the back-to-back jumpers to tie the game at 48, Kitley did not score again until there was 25.6 seconds left.

"They were extremely physical with her and pushed her off the block," Brooks said.