No. 5 seed Virginia Tech women to play Florida Gulf Coast at Maryland

The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team has been rewarded with a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

As expected, the Hokies received an at-large bid when the NCAA pairings were announced Sunday night.

The Hokies (23-9) will face 12th-seeded Florida Gulf Coast (29-2) in the round of 64 on Friday at the University of Maryland.

If Tech wins, it will meet fourth-seeded Maryland or 13th-seeded Delaware in the round of 32 on Sunday at Maryland.

The No. 5 seed is the second-best seed in Tech’s history.

Tech was ranked No. 17 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll last week; Florida Gulf Coast was ranked No. 23. Maryland was No. 13.

Tech entered Sunday ranked No. 10 in the NCAA’s NET rankings, with Maryland No. 14 and Florida Gulf Coast No. 39.

Florida Gulf Coast won the Atlantic Sun Conference’s East Division title with a 15-1 league mark. The Eagles beat Jacksonville State on Saturday in the Atlantic Sun tournament final. The Eagles have won 22 of their last 23 games, including the past seven.

Tech is 0-3 all-time against the Eagles, with the last meeting having come in 2012.

Maryland, which used to be one of Tech’s ACC rivals, is 21-8 overall. The Terrapins tied for second in the Big Ten with a 13-4 league mark before losing to Indiana in the Big Ten quarterfinals.

The Terrapins own wins over Villanova, Baylor, Miami, Iowa, Ohio State and Indiana.

Tech is in the Spokane Region. If Tech wins Sunday, it will play No. 1 seed Stanford, No. 16 seed Montana State, No. 8 seed Kansas or No. 9 seed Georgia Tech in the Sweet 16 in Spokane, Washington.

Last year, Virginia Tech made its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2006. The seventh-seeded Hokies beat 10th-seeded Marquette 70-63 in the first round before getting squashed by second-seeded and 2019 NCAA champ Baylor 90-48 in the second round.

The Hokies began this season with a determination to earn a better seed so they would not have to play a foe as formidable as Baylor in the round of 32. They figured a better seed would make it easier for them to advance to the Sweet 16.

Virginia Tech accomplished its goal.

The Hokies finished in a three-way tie for third place in the ACC; it was their highest finish ever in the ACC standings. They advanced to the ACC semifinals for the first time. The Hokies lost to North Carolina State in the ACC semifinals; Tech was without injured starters Elizabeth Kitley (sprained shoulder) and Cayla King (sprained ankle) for that game.

In addition to Stanford, the other No. 1 seeds in the 68-team field are South Carolina, N.C. State and Louisville.

Virginia Tech is one of two teams from the commonwealth in the field.

Longwood, which earned an automatic bid as the Big South tournament champion, will play in a “First Four” game. The “First Four” games are new to the women’s tournament this year. Longwood will play Mount St. Mary’s, with the winner becoming a No. 16 seed and playing host N.C. State.

Tech, N.C. State, Georgia Tech and Louisville are among eight ACC teams in the field.

Louisville will host No. 16 seed Albany in the round of 64.

North Carolina is a No. 5 seed and will meet No. 12 seed Stephen F. Austin in the round of 64.

Notre Dame is also a No. 5 seed and will face No. 12 seed Massachusetts in the round of 64.

Miami is a No. 8 seed and will face No. 9 seed South Florida in the round of 64.

No. 9 seed Georgia Tech will face No. 8 seed Kansas in the round of 64.

Florida State, one of the last at-large teams to make the field, will play Missouri State in a “First Four” game, with the winner becoming a No. 11 seed and facing No. 6 seed Ohio State in the round of 64.

