No. 5 Virginia Tech beats No. 7 Louisville for record-breaking series win

BLACKSBURG — Chalk up another series win against a nationally ranked opponent for the Virginia Tech baseball team.

The fifth-ranked Hokies beat seventh-ranked Louisville 6-4 on Sunday at Atlantic Union Bank Park to win the three-game series.

Tech (36-11, 16-9 ACC) has won eight ACC series this year, breaking the school record for the most ACC series wins in a season. The 2010 Hokies won seven ACC series.

Louisville became the sixth ranked foe to lose a series to Tech this year, joining then-No. 12 Notre Dame, then-No. 18 North Carolina, then-No. 21 N.C. State, then-No. 2 Miami and then-No. 11 UVa on that list. Virginia Tech is the only ACC team to win a series against both Louisville and Miami this year.

Are coach John Szefc's Hokies starting to think they could make it all the way to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska?

"We've been thinking that since the start," said Nick Biddison, who had an RBI triple and scored twice Sunday. "We know we're a good enough group to go to Omaha. Coach Szefc is kind of pushing that. He's like, 'We're a good enough team to play deep in the postseason.’ So we've set our sights on that from the get-go."

Louisville (35-15-1, 16-10-1) beat Tech 8-1 on Friday. But Tech won 4-3 on Saturday.

On Saturday, Tech clinched a winning ACC record for the first time since 2013.

"Nobody expected us to be like this except us," pitcher Jordan Geber said. "[Tech has the] potential to be the best team in the country. And I think we play with that kind of swagger."

Tech is a safe bet to make the NCAA tournament for the first time since that 2013 season.

"It's exciting," said Biddison, a senior who graduated Friday. "It's something I wanted to do ever since I stepped foot in here."

Virginia Tech has not lost an ACC series since it opened league play by getting swept at Georgia Tech. Virginia Tech then lost to Pittsburgh in its next league game to fall to 0-4 in ACC play.

"It kind of made us better," said Gavin Cross, who had three hits and three RBIs on Sunday. "We were 0-4 in the conference and we … found out a lot about ourself and now you see the result."

Since that March 18 loss to Pitt, the Hokies have gone 26-5.

"The group itself gets along very well," Biddison said. "When the group's meshing like that, I feel like it's a lot easier just to go out and have fun and enjoy it and not stress."

This was the third time this year that the Hokies have won a series after losing the Friday opener.

"That's like a mental test," Szefc said. "The fact that we were able to come back off of that [8-1 loss Friday] and kind of do what we did, I think hopefully it speaks a lot to the guys in our dugout and our coaching staff."

This was the first time Tech has won an ACC series with Louisville. The Cardinals had swept their two previous ACC series with Tech in 2016 and 2018.

Geber made his fifth start of the year on Sunday. The Mount St. Mary's graduate transfer pitched four scoreless innings but was then pulled, so he did not get the decision.

He also started last Wednesday's win over Liberty. He threw three scoreless innings in that game.

"Geber's an emerging starting pitcher," Szefc said. "We've been kind of piecing [the pitching] together on Sundays for awhile and on the … Tuesdays and Wednesdays. And as he keeps coming, I think we're going to be even better than we are right now."

This has been a challenging year for Geber. The Maryland native said he was driving back to Tech in January for the start of the semester when he got into a car accident in Northern Virginia. He said his car hydroplaned in the rain, made contact with a truck and struck a guardrail. He said he suffered a severe concussion.

"I ended up sedated in the hospital and no memories of the three days leading up to that or that day," he said. "Four-week, five-week recovery time for that and then another month or two to learn how to pitch again.

"The two weeks after that [accident] were full with blurry vision, dizziness, lack of control in my body. It was just a hard road back.

"I'm just happy to still be playing ball and doing good."

Tech took a 2-0 lead in the fourth when Cross belted his second two-run homer in as many days. But Louisville scored twice in the fifth.

Virginia Tech grabbed a 3-2 lead in the sixth on Jack Hurley's RBI single.

The Hokies extended the lead to 5-2 in the seventh on an RBI triple by Biddison and an RBI single by Cross.

Louisville cut the lead to 5-4 in the top of the eighth, but Tech's Carson DeMartini hit an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth.

The Cardinals had men on first and second in the ninth, but Kiernan Higgins retired Jack Payton on a fly ball and Ben Metzinger on a grounder to end the game.

Tech will return to action Tuesday against visiting Kansas State, which is steered by ex-Hokies coach Pete Hughes.

