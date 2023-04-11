BLACKSBURG — Two nationally ranked teams met at Tech Softball Park on Tuesday night.

On this night, the visiting team was clearly better.

Seventh-ranked Tennessee cruised past No. 14 Virginia Tech 11-0 in a game that was televised by ESPNU.

The game lasted only five innings because of the lopsided score.

"Probably one of the best, if not the best, [team] we've played so far," said Hokies coach Pete D'Amour, whose team mustered just one hit. "We just got outplayed."

The Lady Vols (31-5) jumped to a 4-0 lead off Tech ace Emma Lemley in the first inning.

"You get down four, the wind was out of our sails early," D'Amour said.

The lead grew to 7-0 in the second inning.

"Some days you come out and it feels like you can't do anything wrong. And today was one of those days," said Tennessee coach Karen Weekly, whose team was coming off back-to-back losses to nationally ranked Baylor. "Quite frankly, we needed one of those days because we've been struggling a little bit lately. I think our girls just came out with an attitude of, 'We're going to let it all hang out. We're going to cut loose.’

"None of us expected that [score]. I don't think if we played that team again it would be anything like that because they're too good."

The Hokies (31-10) fell to 2-7 against ranked foes this season. That mark includes wins over Texas and Duke, two losses to Duke and losses to Oklahoma State, UCLA, Arizona, Texas and Tennessee.

"We've been playing well. We just haven't gotten [many] wins against those [ranked] teams yet," D'Amour said. "Like I told the team, we haven't peaked yet.

"To be 31-10 and you haven't peaked yet, we're OK."

Will Tech be able to hang with ranked teams in the postseason?

"Yeah. I don't think any team in the country wants to play us," D'Amour said.

What does Tech need to do better to have a different result against teams like Tennessee?

"You've just got to get outs early. You've got to be sharper," D'Amour said. "We had three walks and two hit by pitch in the first two innings, and you just can't give free outs to them."

Lemley (19-4) took the loss, allowing seven earned runs and four hits in 1 1/3 innings. The Jefferson Forest graduate walked two and struck out three. She also hit two batters.

"She made some good pitches towards the end and they just got barrels to them," D'Amour said.

The Lady Vols banged out 10 hits off three Tech pitchers.

"You could just tell that we were on the attack in there and when we got our pitch we were going to put a good swing on it. There was no hesitation," Weekly said. "We've been taking some careful swings before tonight."

Tennessee ace Ashley Rogers (12-1) pitched the first four innings, striking out six and walking one. She allowed an infield hit in the first inning.

"She was really working the stuff lower in the zone and keeping them off balance with her off-speed [pitches]," Weekly said.

Karlyn Pickens pitched a hitless fifth inning for the visitors.

The Hokies, who won 5-2 at Tennessee last year, entered Tuesday ranked No. 22 in the NCAA's RPI ratings.

"We're trying to hunt a good resume so at the end of the year [the NCAA tournament selection committee is] going to see that we played Tennessee and UCLA and Oklahoma State and all the good teams in our conference," D'Amour said.

The Hokies, who are in third place in the ACC with an 11-4 league mark, still have ACC series to play against Notre Dame, nationally ranked Florida State and nationally ranked Clemson.

"[The loss is] a reminder that we've got to keep getting better," D'Amour said.

A Virginia Tech media relations employee refused to make Tech players available for postgame interviews Tuesday, citing the loss.

The visitors scored four runs in the first inning.

Kiki Milloy walked, stole second and advanced to third on catcher Kylie Aldridge's errant throw to second. After McKenna Gibson was hit by a pitch, Zaida Puni smacked an RBI double off the left-field wall. Rylie West hit a run-scoring sacrifice fly. After Mackenzie Donihoo walked, Giulia Koutsoyanopulos hit a two-RBI double off the center-field wall.

In the second inning, Amanda Ahlin had an infield hit and Milloy was hit by a pitch. Gibson belted a three-run homer. D'Amour then pulled Lemley in favor of Lyndsey Grein.

Puni had four hits and two RBIs for the visitors.