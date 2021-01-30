No. 8 Virginia Tech beats No. 14 UNC in wrestling

WRESTLING

No. 8 Va. Tech 23

No. 14 UNC 9

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The Hokies (7-0, 3-0 ACC) beat the Tar Heels (2-2, 1-2) on Saturday for their first win over a ranked foe this season.

UNC, which was coming off a 28-10 loss to No. 3 N.C. State on Friday, had beaten Tech the past two years.

No. 8 Korbin Myers of Tech beat No. 11 Jamie Hernandez 11-2 at 133 pounds.

No. 1 Mekhi Lewis of Tech beat No. 8 Kennedy Monday 4-3 at 165 pounds. He won his 26th straight match.

Tech’s Dakota Howard upset No. 9 Devin Kane 8-7 at 174 pounds.

No. 2 Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg) beat No. 15 Clay Lautt 8-3 at 184 pounds.