No. 8 Virginia Tech will be minus two standouts for Moss Arts Center wrestling match

Two nationally ranked wrestling teams will take the stage at the Moss Arts Center on Friday night.

But eighth-ranked Virginia Tech (3-1) will be without two standouts when it squares off with 12th-ranked Cornell (3-2).

Hokies coach Tony Robie said former NCAA champion Mekhi Lewis will miss the match with a knee injury, while 2022 All-American Bryce Andonian remains sidelined with a foot injury.

So Tech will have a big challenge when it hosts the Big Red.

"There'll be a lot of close matches [Friday]," Robie said Thursday in a phone interview. "We're going to be down a couple starters, so it's going to be even that much more difficult.

"[Against] a team like Cornell, you've got to have all 10 guys wrestle well. … We're going to have to win some matches that we're not favored in, which we're capable of doing. But we're going to have to wrestle our very best to win."

Robie said Lewis, who is ranked third nationally at 174 pounds, "tweaked" his knee in Tech's Dec. 18 win at Stanford. Lewis was able to finish his bout to improve to 10-1 this season.

Robie said Lewis won't wrestle Friday nor in Sunday's matches against George Mason and American. But Robie said Lewis could be back for the team's Jan. 13 match at Appalachian State and will definitely be back for the Hokies' ACC opener on Jan. 20 against No. 6 North Carolina State at Cassell Coliseum.

Lewis won an NCAA title at 165 in 2019 and made the 174-pound final at the 2022 NCAAs. His injury means he won't be able to take on fifth-ranked Chris Foca on Friday.

Andonian, who is ranked sixth at 157, has yet to compete this season because of his foot injury.

Robie said Andonian, who took third at 149 at the 2022 NCAAs, will not wrestle Friday nor Sunday. He won't wrestle at Appalachian State, either. But Robie expects Andonian to complete as an individual in a Jan. 15 tournament at Mount Union.

If Andonian's season debut at Mount Union goes well, he will be part of the Tech lineup against N.C. State.

Friday's match is sold out. The team has wrestled at Tech's performing arts center almost a dozen times since 2015.

"Fans seem to enjoy it. I think our athletes enjoy it. It's unique," Robie said.

Virginia Tech is 1-1 against ranked foes this season, including a loss at then-No. 4 Ohio State and a win over then-No. 7 Missouri.

"We're a very solid team," Robie said. "Our schedule is really challenging, but I like where some of our guys are at.

"But … if we want to accomplish what we want to accomplish, we need 10 … weight classes performing at a high level."

How close is Tech to achieving that goal?

"We're close," Robie said. "Some guys need to improve technically. Some guys need to improve with their strategy and their approach. Some guys need to improve mentally."

Tech is 1-5 all-time against Cornell.

Cornell knocked off No. 3 Arizona State 19-12 on Wednesday in the FlowRestling Duals at Texas.

"There's going to be a lot of great individual matches [Friday]," Robie said.

Cornell's Yianni Diakomihalis, a three-time NCAA champ, is ranked No. 1 at 149. He will face Tech freshman Caleb Henson, who is ranked 11th.

Henson (12-2) has already been named the ACC wrestler of the week twice this season.

"He's incredibly mature," Robie said of Henson. "His approach is very professional."

Connor Brady, who is 9-4 at 165, also has been named the ACC wrestler of the week this season.

"He's made some tremendous progress since last year," Robie said. "We made some tactical adjustments with his approach. Some of it's his mental approach; we've really been working on that a lot as well."

Brady will face seventh-ranked Julian Ramirez on Friday.

Tech's Sam Latona (15-4), ranked eighth at 133, will face No. 3 Vito Arujau on Friday.

Christiansburg graduate Hunter Bolen (13-2) of the Hokies is ranked seventh at 184.

"I like his mind-set right now," Robie said. "He's been somebody we can count on."

Christiansburg graduate Andy Smith is 7-4 at 197.

"He's making progress," Robie said.