No. 8 Virginia Tech women win at High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Elizabeth Kitley scored 25 points and dished out a career-best seven assists as No. 8 Virginia Tech captured an 86-66 road victory over High Point on Wednesday night.

The Panthers — whose tallest players are 6-foot-1 — didn’t have an answer for the 6-6 Kitley. The reigning ACC Player of the Year was 11 of 14 from the field for the Hokies (11-1), who bounced back from last weekend's loss to Notre Dame. She also had seven rebounds and four blocks.

“Honestly, I played a little bit different than I normally do. Normally, I’m a bit more face-up with finesse moves in the post, but we worked on a lot more power-type moves,” Kitley said. “We run a lot of plays to get ready for double teams so I can see my teammates. We also did a good job moving without the ball.”

Taylor Soule added 24 points and Kayana Traylor chipped in 22 points for Virginia Tech. It was the first time in program history that three Hokies each scored at least 20 points in the same game.

Soule also had seven rebounds and two steals. Traylor had seven assists.

Playing at High Point was a homecoming of sorts for Kitley and fellow Tech senior Cayla King. The duo grew up in North Carolina’s Triad region and played their prep ball at Northwest Guilford High School, about 15 miles north of High Point.

There were more than a handful of fans clad in Virginia Tech maroon who loudly cheered each time Kitley or King made a play.

“It was really cool,” Kitley said. “I appreciate my coaches for making this happen. This has to be the most people that me and Cayla have had come [to a game]. I think we were giving [High Point’s] fans a run for their money.”

King didn’t score but finished with two rebounds, a block and an assist.

Claire Wyatt led High Point (2-8) with 17 points on 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point land.

“I’m definitely proud of our girls’ effort today. I thought we played well. It’s a big task,” High Point coach Chelsea Banbury said. “They’re big. They’re athletic. [Kitley] is tough for anyone to handle. She had a good game tonight. But I thought, offensively, we were able to get some open shots.”

The Panthers hung around with the Hokies for much of the first half and even briefly led by two points in the early portions of the game. Virginia Tech finally pulled away with a 15-9 run to take a double-digit lead into halftime. Traylor had seven points during that stretch, and then she sank back-to-back 3-pointers to start the third quarter, pushing the Hokies’ lead to 16 points.

Virginia Tech went on to lead by as much as 25 points.

“We knew their strength was to shoot the 3, and we knew our strength was size. So we tried to pound it inside a little bit and the kids really executed that,” Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. “We still got a lot of work to do. But tonight, I thought we played well in stretches.”

Virginia Tech dished out a season-high 21 assists and scored 58 points in the paint.

It was Tech's final nonleague game. The victory marks the fourth time Virginia Tech has gone undefeated in nonconference play in the regular season in Brooks’ seven seasons at the helm.

Preseason Big South favorite High Point, which has yet to beat a Division I opponent, was an impressive 8 of 17 from 3-point range (47%).