No. 9 Ohio State rallies past No. 8 Virginia Tech in wrestling

"The blood didn't help us. I think there were six blood timeouts. Cody's really good at getting guys tired, and it's hard to do that when that happens."

A win in the final bout would have won the match for the Hokies. But seventh-ranked heavyweight Tate Orndorff beat 14th-ranked Nathan Traxler 3-2 to seal the win.

It looked like Traxler had scored a third-period takedown to grab a 3-1 lead, but the officials ruled there was no takedown. Robie challenged the call, but the call stood after a replay review.

Orndorff had a takedown with about a minute left to grab a 3-1 lead.

"Heavyweight, we need to be in a little better shape. We need to be able to wrestle the whole time," Robie said.

In the first match of the night, No. 14 Malik Heinselman of Ohio State beat No. 12 Sam Latona 5-2 at 125 pounds. Heinselman grabbed a 3-1 lead with a takedown with 40 seconds to go.

"Not offensive enough," Robie said of Latona. "He didn't get to the leg one time and that's a function of not doing enough.

"When … you're not aggressive and you don't attack at a high rate, you put yourself in a position to lose."