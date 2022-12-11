No. 9 Virginia Tech beats No. 7 Missouri in wrestling

WRESTLING

No. 9 Va. Tech 17,

No. 7 Missouri 15

BLACKSBURG — The Hokies (1-1) fended off the Tigers (2-2) on Sunday at Cassell Coliseum.

Cooper Flynn beat Peyton Moore 13-3 at 125 pounds to give Tech a 4-0 lead. Twelfth-ranked Sam Latona beat Connor Brown 6-4 at 133 to extend the lead to 7-0.

The visitors won the next two matches to cut the lead to 7-6. But Clayton Ulrey beat Logan Gioffre 3-2 at 157 to extend the lead to 10-6.

NCAA champ Keegan O'Toole, who is ranked No. 1 at 165, beat Tech's Connor Brady 8-4 to cut the lead to 10-9.

But third-ranked Mekhi Lewis beat No. 11 Peyton Mocco 3-2 at 174 to extend the lead to 13-9.

Eighth-ranked Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg) beat Sean Harman 13-3 at 184 to extend the lead to 17-9.

The Tigers won the final two matches.