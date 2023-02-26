ACC Tournament

at Greensboro Coliseum

All games on ACC Network except the final (which will be on ESPN)

Wednesday's First Round

No. 12 Wake Forest vs. No. 13 UVa, 1 p.m.

No. 10 Clemson vs. No. 15 Pitt, 3:30 p.m.

No. 11 BC vs. No. 14 Ga. Tech, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday's Second Round

No. 5 FSU vs. Wake-UVa winner, 11 a.m.

No. 8 N.C. State vs. No. 9 Syracuse, 2 p.m.

No. 7 UNC vs. Clemson-Pitt winner, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Miami vs. BC-GT winner, 8 p.m.

Friday's Quarterfinals

No. 4 Louisville vs. FSU-WF-UVa winner 11 a.m.

No. 1 Notre Dame vs. State-Syracuse winner, 2 p.m.

No. 2 Duke vs. UNC-Clemson-Pitt winner, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Va. Tech vs. UM-BC-GT winner, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Semifinals

Semifinal No. 1, noon

Semifinal No. 2, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday's Final

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.