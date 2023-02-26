ATLANTA — Elizabeth Kitley scored a season-high 29 points and added 11 rebounds to lead the ninth-ranked Virginia Tech women's basketball team to a 65-52 victory over Georgia Tech on Sunday.
The Hokies (24-4, 14-4 ACC) broke the program record for the most ACC wins in a season, eclipsing the mark set by last year's team.
Virginia Tech, which won its eighth straight game, tied Duke for second place in the final ACC standings. Duke lost to North Carolina on Sunday to drop out of a first-place tie with Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish beat Louisville on Sunday to finish 15-3 in league play and win the regular-season title.
The tie for second marks the highest ACC finish in Virginia Tech history, eclipsing last year's team, which tied for third.
Duke reaped the second seed over Virginia Tech on a tiebreaker (Duke beat Notre Dame this season, while Virginia Tech lost to Notre Dame). So Virginia Tech, which had already clinched a double bye in the league tournament for the first time, will be the third seed.
The third seed is the best seed in the ACC tournament in the Hokies' history. The previous high was the fifth seed, which was earned by both the 2019-20 squad and last year's team.
The Hokies will meet sixth-seeded Miami (18-11, 11-7), 11th-seeded Boston College (15-16, 5-13) or 14th-seeded Georgia Tech (13-16, 4-14) in a quarterfinal at 8 p.m. Friday at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Kayana Traylor had 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Hokies on Sunday. Georgia Amoore was just 3 of 11 from the field but had eight points, seven assists and two steals. Cayla King added 10 points.
The Hokies led 18-10 after one quarter, then an 11-0 run midway through the second quarter gave them a 37-19 lead with 1:43 left in the half. Cameron Swartz closed the quarter with two 3-pointers for Georgia Tech, narrowing the gap to 37-25 at the break.
The Hokies' largest lead in the second half was 18 points when Traylor's layup made it 65-47 with 4:29 remaining.
Swartz scored 20 points for the Yellow Jackets.
Georgia Tech, which finished tied with Virginia for 13th place, shot just 38.2% from the field.
The Hokies shot 43.3% from the field and 27.3% (6 of 22) from 3-point range. They outrebounded Georgia Tech 37-31.