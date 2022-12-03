No. 9 Virginia Tech women seek marquee win at Tennessee

When the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team visits Tennessee on Sunday, Tech will be the only nationally ranked squad in the duel.

The Lady Vols, who fell out of the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday, are just 4-4.

But Tennessee remains one of the marquee programs in women’s basketball, so a win Sunday would still be quite significant for the ninth-ranked Hokies (7-0).

“Just like their opportunity is to knock off a top-10 team, our opportunity is to knock off one of the most prestigious teams in women’s basketball on their floor,” Tech coach Kenny Brooks said Friday in a phone interview. “It could put us in serious conversations as one of the elite teams in the country.”

Tech has yet to play in a foe’s arena this season. This will be Tech’s first visit to Thompson-Boling Arena in seven years.

“Playing at Tennessee is something … you watch on TV when you’re a kid,” Tech center Elizabeth Kitley said after Thursday’s win over Nebraska. “Now that we actually have the chance to do that, it’s going to be surreal.

“It will be a big test, but it’s a big opportunity.”

The Jimmy V Women’s Classic game will air at 1 p.m. on ESPN2. It will be the first time Tech has played a regular-season game on national television since a January 2006 game at Miami aired on ESPNU.

A win Sunday could help Tech get a great seed in the NCAA Tournament in March. The top four seeds in each bracket will get to play the first two rounds of the NCAAs at home.

“I do believe Tennessee will be there toward the end, so this is a big resume-building opportunity for [Tech]. … This is a win for seeding. This is a chance to host in the first and second round,” ESPN analyst Debbie Antonelli said in a phone interview.

But Tech will be without starting guard Ashley Owusu, who is sidelined indefinitely after injuring her shooting hand in Thursday’s win.

The availability of backup point guard Kayana Traylor, who missed Thursday’s game with a non-COVID-19 illness, will be a game-time decision.

Virginia Tech is just 2-8 in this series, including a December 2015 road win when Dennis Wolff was Tech’s coach and a November 2016 home win in Brooks’ first Tech season.

The Lady Vols rallied to beat Tech 64-58 last December in Blacksburg. The Hokies led 55-48 with 6:01 remaining, but then-No. 11 Tennessee went on a 12-0 run to grab a 60-55 lead with 2:03 left. The visitors led the rest of the way.

“We have a better group [this year] that can finish out a game,” Brooks said.

Tech shot just 34.5% from the field in last year’s meeting.

Kitley was held to four points in last year’s game.

“I wasn’t making what I know I can make. I wasn’t playing that great,” she said.

She was just 1 of 12 of the field in that game.

“I went back and I watched … all 12 of her field-goal attempts,” Antonelli said. “I didn’t think that she was catching the ball in a spot where she could utilize her footwork and her finesse game. And she’s improved [this season] in that area.”

The 6-foot-6 Kitley had to deal in that game with Tennessee center Tamari Key, who is also listed as being 6-6 but who might be an inch or two taller than that. Key blocked five shots in last year’s meeting, when she also had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

“The shots that [Kitley] missed last year [in that game], there were a few of them that just went in and out. And there were some that Key contested,” Brooks said. “We’ll move her around [Sunday] so she’s not so stationary and make Key have to move her feet before she guards her. Liz will obviously pull her away from the basket some and then go at her on the blocks.

“We know that it’s going to be tall task, but Liz is definitely up to it.”

Kitley is averaging 20.3 points and 11.6 rebounds this season, while Key is averaging 8.1 points.

“Tennessee’s not going to bring a double [team]. I’m sure they’re going to play her straight up,” Antonelli said.

The Lady Vols, who made the Sweet 16 last season, began this season ranked No. 5 in the AP poll. Their losses have come at Ohio State (87-75), at home to Indiana (79-67) and in the Bahamas to UCLA (80-63) and Gonzaga (73-72).

“They’re better than they were last year from a talent standpoint,” Brooks said. “They have tremendous size and they’re deep.”

Antonelli said Tech can’t turn the ball over against the Lady Vols.

“They’re long and athletic. They can convert from defense to offense very quickly with their team speed,” Antonelli said of the Lady Vols.

Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper said at her press conference at Tennessee this week that defense and rebounding were issues for her team in their losses.

The Lady Vols have not played since squashing Eastern Kentucky last Sunday.

“We added some things [Thursday against Nebraska] that we haven’t run all season and we’ll probably add a couple more things [Sunday] just to try to throw them off because we know they’ve been preparing for us all week,” Brooks said.

Mississippi State transfer Rickea Jackson is averaging 17.6 points and 6.6 rebounds in her first season with the Lady Vols.

Lady Vols guard Jordan Horston, who missed the team’s loss to Indiana last month with a leg injury, is averaging 14.9 points. She was just 3 of 13 from the field at Virginia Tech last year.