No flags, no problem? Virginia Tech readies for aggressive UNC secondary in Coastal showdown

BLACKSBURG — North Carolina’s secondary beat up Virginia Tech on the perimeter last year.

Tech coach Justin Fuente revisited the 56-45 loss on Monday as his team prepares for Friday night’s rematch at Lane Stadium. Fuente said UNC’s physicality on the line of scrimmage against the Hokies wide receivers was one of the deciding factors in last year’s loss.

“Quite honestly, evaluating the game from our offensive standpoint, we blocked them pretty decent up front and they handled us on the perimeter,” Fuente said. “We have to be ready for that challenge from all of them."

That means preparing for just about anything given how ACC refs officiate pass interference, or in this case don’t.

“They had one of our guys in a headlock last year,” Fuente said, with a laugh. “I'm not complaining about the officiating, they don't call pass interference in the league. That's fine. It's the same for everybody.”

Fuente and wide receivers coach Jafar Williams have hammered that message home to Tech’s receivers the last two weeks and told them to adapt instead of arguing for a flag.