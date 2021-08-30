No flags, no problem? Virginia Tech readies for aggressive UNC secondary in Coastal showdown

BLACKSBURG — North Carolina’s secondary beat up Virginia Tech on the perimeter last year.
Tech coach Justin Fuente revisited the 56-45 loss on Monday as his team prepares for Friday night’s rematch at Lane Stadium. Fuente said UNC’s physicality on the line of scrimmage against the Hokies wide receivers was one of the deciding factors in last year’s loss.
“Quite honestly, evaluating the game from our offensive standpoint, we blocked them pretty decent up front and they handled us on the perimeter,” Fuente said. “We have to be ready for that challenge from all of them."
That means preparing for just about anything given how ACC refs officiate pass interference, or in this case don’t.
“They had one of our guys in a headlock last year,” Fuente said, with a laugh. “I'm not complaining about the officiating, they don't call pass interference in the league. That's fine. It's the same for everybody.”
Fuente and wide receivers coach Jafar Williams have hammered that message home to Tech’s receivers the last two weeks and told them to adapt instead of arguing for a flag.
“I kind of don’t expect flags, I never have,” Tech receiver Tre Turner said. “I’ve already been anticipating that they’re going to hold, they’re going to play outside leverage and they’re going to put two hands on you. I already know how they play. I’ve played them for three years. So I’m ready to get to them.”
The only point of contention Turner had with Fuente’s assessment of how the receiver’s played last year was the use of “handled” to describe UNC’s success.
“I’d say we got dominated,” Turner said, rubbing his chin.
Tech quarterbacks attempted 24 passes in last year’s loss to North Carolina. The receivers were targeted 11 times and only had six receptions (Turner had two catches for 51 yards and Robinson had 4 catches for 45 yards).
The Hokies are hoping for more production from the receiving corps on Friday night.
According to the depth chart released on Monday, this year's group will feature Turner in the starting lineup alongside Tayvion Robinson and Kaleb Smith. Jaylen Jones, Da’Wain Lofton and Jaden Payoute are listed as the team’s backups.
Jones and Lofton are both true freshmen while Payoute sat out last season with an injury after redshirting his first year on campus.
It’s a young group, but one that has shown a lot of promise going back to spring camp. Fuente credited Turner and the other veterans for paving the way.
“I haven't always been thrilled with the mentality in that room since I've been here,” Fuente said. “It's headed in a really positive direction led by those older players."
Tech has lost a dozen receivers to the transfer portal since it was put in place in 2018, the most of any position on the team. The number includes two transfers (Evan Fairs and Tyree Saunders) that left the team in the spring.
“Playing receiver is hard now,” Fuente said. “These guys show up and put their best foot forward every single day. They show toughness, they show dedication to improvement and they value practice. They understand it helps them to play better. I appreciate that because that hasn't always been the case."
They will go up against a North Carolina starting secondary featuring Tony Grimes and Kyler McMichael at corner, Trey Morrison at free safety, Ja’Qurious Conley at strong safety and Don Chapman at nickel. McMichael led the team with six pass breakups last season.
Turner knows the Tar Heels won't be easy to beat.
“It’s not like I’m going to dominate the DB the whole game,” Turner said. “I mean, I’m going to try to make it happen. But if he dominates me for a play, I can’t let that stay in my head. ‘Oh, I just got beat. And I might get beat again.’ No, you’ve got to attack them every play.”