No glitz, no glamour, no problem: Virginia Tech receivers hungry to prove themselves

BLACKSBURG — New Virginia Tech’s receivers coach Fontel Mines knows he’s inheriting one of the most unproven position groups on the roster.

The departure of Tre Turner (NFL Draft) and Tayvion Robinson (Kentucky) left the Hokies with little returning experience. Turner and Robinson accounted for 45% of the team’s offensive production in the passing game over the last three years.

Tech’s returning receivers have a combined 48 catches under their belt and Kaleb Smith accounted for 37 of those.

That lack of receiving depth hurt the team each of the past two seasons.

In the Pinstripe Bowl, walk-ons were on the field for nearly half of the team’s offensive snaps. Running back Raheem Blackshear needed to move to wide receiver full time at the end of the 2020 season with the Hokies facing similar issues.

But none of that is dampening Mine’s enthusiasm about landing in Blacksburg.

“We got a lot of production to replace, but those guys came here for a reason,” Mines said, in his first interview session with local reporters. “They came here to catch passes, they came here to win games, they came here to win bowl games, they came here to win ACC championships and they know we are going to be a big part of that offensively."

It helps that they have made a strong first impression in recent weeks during the coaching-led offseason workouts that new head coach Brent Pry is calling the “hunger drills.”

“Hungry,” Mine said. “They got a lot to prove. They know it. I think they are taking that underdog mentality of not being respected and kind of understand we got a lot of work to do.”

Mines also got some help right before he arrived in the form of transfer receiver Jaden Blue out of Temple. Blue enrolled at midyear along with fellow transfer Stephen Gosnell (North Carolina) and freshman Tucker Holloway.

He had monster numbers as a sophomore in 2019 with 95 catches for 1,067. Temple’s offensive struggles limited Blue’s production the last two seasons, but he’s still the type of proven pass-catcher that Tech was lacking.

Mines would love a few more guys with that type of resume, but coaching a bunch of fresh faces has an upside of its own.

“That's the beauty of coaching a young player, or coaching a player that doesn't have the glitz, the glamour and the stats, all that stuff behind them,” Mines said. “They are hungry to prove their worth."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.