‘No regrets’: Former Tech assistant Charley Wiles readies for Blacksburg return on opposite sideline

“That'd be totally different,” Wiles said.

Wiles found closure last year when Foster invited him to a practice leading up to the Belk Bowl, and had him address the defense. Foster made a surprise announcement at the meeting that the team would honor Wiles by giving him their most recent lunch pail after the season.

The only other person to receive permanent possession of a lunch pail during Foster’s tenure is Darryl Tapp.

“Man I tell you what, that blew me away,” Wiles said. “I have to be honest. It blew me away....He got up, had the Lunch Pail in his hand and talked about it, and what it meant and he said that coach Beamer had received a whole lot of accolades, and deservedly so, and he said, I have received a whole lot of credit for what we have done here, but Coach Wiles had so much … played a huge part in our success and what we had done and he went on to talk about that, and really it was unbelievable.”

Wiles, who keeps the lunch pail in his home office, briefly considered bringing it with him to the game on Saturday.