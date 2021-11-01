‘Nope’: Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente gives brief injury updates for Boston College

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente got through a series of injury updates in record time on Monday.

Virginia Tech starting nickel Chamarri Conner suffered an undisclosed injury late in the first half of a 26-17 against Georgia Tech. Conner tried playing a few snaps in the third quarter, but backup safety Ny’Quee Hawkins finished out the game.

Did Fuente have an update on Conner’s status?

“Nope,” Fuente said. “He practiced today.”

Defensive tackle Mario Kendricks was knocked out of the game as well and didn’t return after walking off the field alongside the team’s training staff in the third quarter with what appeared to be an upper body injury.

Kendricks has played in eight games this season and made five starts. He has six tackles (four solo) with two tackles for a loss and one quarterback hurry. He's one of three defensive tackles (Norell Pollard and Jordan Williams) to play more than 250 snaps this season.

Did Fuente have an update on Kendrick’s status?

“Nope,” he said.