‘Nope’: Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente gives brief injury updates for Boston College

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente got through a series of injury updates in record time on Monday.
Virginia Tech starting nickel Chamarri Conner suffered an undisclosed injury late in the first half of a 26-17 against Georgia Tech. Conner tried playing a few snaps in the third quarter, but backup safety Ny’Quee Hawkins finished out the game.
Did Fuente have an update on Conner’s status?
“Nope,” Fuente said. “He practiced today.”
Defensive tackle Mario Kendricks was knocked out of the game as well and didn’t return after walking off the field alongside the team’s training staff in the third quarter with what appeared to be an upper body injury.
Kendricks has played in eight games this season and made five starts. He has six tackles (four solo) with two tackles for a loss and one quarterback hurry. He's one of three defensive tackles (Norell Pollard and Jordan Williams) to play more than 250 snaps this season.
Did Fuente have an update on Kendrick’s status?
“Nope,” he said.
The other injury of note is starting left tackle Luke Tenuta, who missed the game against Georgia Tech with a lower body injury. Fuente said Tenuta would “have a chance” to play against Boston College in his post-game press conference.
Virginia Tech started Silas Dzansi at left tackle in place of Tenuta and second-year freshman Parker Clements started at right tackle for the third consecutive week.
Did Fuente have an update on Tenuta after Monday’s practice?
“Nope,” Fuente said.
The brief responses don’t necessarily mean he’s pessimistic about them playing. Fuente has historically taken a guarded approach in discussing injuries within the season. He said starting corner Jermaine Waller was “day to day” leading up to the game against Georgia Tech and Waller ended up playing all 56 defensive snaps on Saturday.