North Carolina beats Virginia Tech in ACC women's soccer tournament
North Carolina beats Virginia Tech in ACC women's soccer tournament

CARY, N.C. – Brianna Pinto scored in the 26th minute to give top-ranked and second-seeded North Carolina (10-0) a 1-0 win over seventh-seeded Virginia Tech (5-8) in the ACC quarterfinals Tuesday night.

Defending champ UNC beat Tech for the 12th straight time, including a 1-0 win on Sept. 20.

Nicole Kozlova, who was Tech’s leading scorer last year, returned to action for the Hokies on Tuesday. She had yet to play for Tech this fall because she was playing for the Ukrainian national team.

