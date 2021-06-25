North Carolina becoming smaller part of Virginia Tech football's recruiting footprint

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech doubled the size of its 2022 signing class with six verbal commitments over the last week.
The name that stood out on the list was linebacker Xavier Simmons.
According to 247 Sports composite rankings, Simmons is currently the highest rated player in the class. He’s ranked No. 378 in the 2022 class overall and the No. 40 ranked linebacker, but that rating isn’t why his commitment is so notable.
Simmons is the first 2022 commit out of North Carolina in the class — he attends Northwest Guilford High School in Greensboro — a state coach Justin Fuente made a priority on the recruiting trail when he was hired in 2016.
Tech signed 15 recruits out of North Carolina from 2016-19 including five players with four-star rankings — quarterback Hendon Hooker, linebacker Dax Hollifield, linebacker Alan Tisdale, wide receiver Tre Turner and safety J.R. Walker. Turner is a Northwest Guilford alum who was one of the first players to react on social media to Simmons’ announcement.
The Hokies signed nearly as many top-10 ranked recruits in the state (six) as North Carolina during that time span (eight).
It’s been a much different story the last two cycles.
Tech didn’t sign a single top-10 player in the state the last two years while North Carolina has kept 11 of the top-20 ranked players in the state at home. Tar Heels coach Mack Brown, who returned to the school in 2019, told reporters last year that his goal was to land “75 percent” of the in-state players they offered.
Fuente has previously said he doesn’t “put too much stock” into what other teams do, but his staff’s out-of-state recruiting efforts have expanded the last two years, which started before the COVID-19 pandemic forced teams to rely on virtual communication.
Tech continues to push into Texas where it landed Alec Bryant and Robert Wooten in 2020. The pair of defensive linemen were the first recruits coming out of high school from Texas to sign with the Hokies during the modern era.
They have three verbal commitments from players in Texas already this cycle.
Last year, Tech landed recruits from California (D.J. Harvey) and Alabama (Kenji Christian), a pair of states they traditionally rarely ventured into.
“It’s just a different world than it was just five years ago, quite honestly,” Fuente said last year. “It’s just so much easier for people, not just to communicate but for people to look and see and touch and feel programs and colleges without having been there. And I just think we’re beginning to scratch the surface of what we’re able to do.”
For 2022, Tech has landed commitments from players out of six different states. Recent offensive line commit Johnny Garrett — the three-star recruit verbally committed on Monday after a recent visit — would be the team’s first player to sign with the program out of Massachusetts during Fuente’s tenure.
Tech still has plenty of room left this cycle, but it isn’t involved with many North Carolina recruits. The lone battle with UNC until the season opener on Sept. 3 at Lane Stadium could be over Bryson Jennings, a 6-foot-6, 235-pound defensive end who is the No. 13-ranked player in Virginia.
Jennings, who has both schools listed in his top five, took visits to Blacksburg and Chapel Hill on back-to-back weekends.