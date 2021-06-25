North Carolina becoming smaller part of Virginia Tech football's recruiting footprint

Fuente has previously said he doesn’t “put too much stock” into what other teams do, but his staff’s out-of-state recruiting efforts have expanded the last two years, which started before the COVID-19 pandemic forced teams to rely on virtual communication.

Tech continues to push into Texas where it landed Alec Bryant and Robert Wooten in 2020. The pair of defensive linemen were the first recruits coming out of high school from Texas to sign with the Hokies during the modern era.

They have three verbal commitments from players in Texas already this cycle.

Last year, Tech landed recruits from California (D.J. Harvey) and Alabama (Kenji Christian), a pair of states they traditionally rarely ventured into.

“It’s just a different world than it was just five years ago, quite honestly,” Fuente said last year. “It’s just so much easier for people, not just to communicate but for people to look and see and touch and feel programs and colleges without having been there. And I just think we’re beginning to scratch the surface of what we’re able to do.”