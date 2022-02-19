North Carolina snaps Virginia Tech winning streak

BLACKSBURG — The streak is over.

The North Carolina men's basketball team beat Virginia Tech 65-57 at Cassell Coliseum on Saturday, snapping the Hokies' six-game winning streak and denying Tech a quality win for its resume.

The Hokies (16-11, 8-8 ACC), who dropped from seventh place to eighth, trailed the entire second half.

"We couldn't get the ball in the basket," Tech coach Mike Young said.

"So much on the line. But this bunch of mine has been on an edge here for quite some time; we dug ourselves quite the hole [this season]. … We just didn't do enough good things to win."

North Carolina (19-8, 11-5) swept the regular-season series, which could be quite important if both teams are on the bubble for NCAA tournament consideration on March 13.

The Hokies shot a season-low 19.2% from 3-point range. They were just 5 of 26 from 3-point territory, tying their season low in 3-pointers.

Nahiem Alleyne and Hunter Cattoor were each 1 of 6 from 3-point range, while Justyn Mutts and Storm Murphy were each 0 of 3.

"We all had good looks, especially me," Alleyne said. "Nights like this, you've just got to drive it to the hole and try to get on the foul line, … especially when you're shooting 5 for 26 from 3.

"We probably should've drove some of those attempts, but honestly, I thought we had great looks every single time."

Tech shot just 37.5% from the field. Tech's 57 points tied for the team's second-lowest output this season.

"We had great shot after great shot," Young said. "If we were to go out and play it again, … I would take the same shot. We've been so free and so impressive offensively. But we had a tough night.

"We were taking shots from people we wanted taking shots. We just couldn't get them down. Some were pretty well-guarded. Some were wide-open and we just missed them.

"I didn't see this [shooting performance] coming, not at all. Not in the least."

Tech center Keve Aluma had 16 points and nine rebounds Saturday. He was just 6 of 13 from the field.

"We had a tough night getting the ball to Keve in his sweet spot," Young said.

Mutts had 10 points but was 5 of 12 from the field. Alleyne was 4 of 13 from the field.

The Tar Heels, who bounced back from an embarrassing home loss to Pittsburgh, had been allowing an average of 73.5 points to ACC foes. Tech's 57 points was the second-lowest total by an ACC foe against UNC this season.

This was the third straight game in which Tech shot worse than 44% from the field and worse than 30% from 3-point range. That also happened in last weekend's win against Syracuse and in Monday's win against UVa. But Tech was 17 of 21 from the free-throw line in each of those two wins.

This time, Tech was just 4 of 6 from the free-throw line, including 0 of 2 in the second half.

"Did I have Keve around the perimeter a little too much? Did I have Mutts on the perimeter a little too much? I'm not sure," Young said.

"We've got to get to the line more," Alleyne said.

In last month's 78-68 loss at UNC, the Tar Heels snared 16 offensive rebounds and outrebounded Tech 43-32.

UNC outrebounded Tech 38-31 this time. But UNC snared just five offensive rebounds, including only one in the first half. The Hokies had more second-chance points (10) in the game than UNC (six).

"That was something that had been drilled in to us — box out every possession," Aluma said. "How we were able to keep them off the glass [Saturday], that was the game the first time."

North Carolina shot 44.9% from the field and was 8 of 22 from 3-point range.

Armando Bacot had 12 points and 15 rebounds for UNC, with all his points coming in the second half. Caleb Love scored 21 points, with Brady Manek adding 14 points.

Trailing 22-16, UNC went on a 14-2 run to grab a 30-24 lead with 3:59 left in the first half. UNC led the rest of the way.

The Tar Heels led 38-30 at halftime. UNC shot 51.9% from the field in the first half to Tech's 38.7%. The Tar Heels were 7 of 15 from 3-point range in the first half, while Tech was 2 of 12.

Tech went on a 7-0 run to cut the lead to 49-44 with 8:41 remaining. But Bacot scored on a putback to extend the lead to 51-44.

Alleyne scored to cut the lead to 51-46, but Bacot scored and Manek dunked to extend the lead to 55-46 with 4:23 to go.

Tech began the day ranked No. 37 in the NCAA's NET rankings, with UNC No. 45. UNC earned its first Quad 1 win of the season Saturday (a home win over a team currently ranked in the top 30 in the NET, a neutral-court win over a team currently ranked in the top 50, or a road win over a team currently ranked in the top 75).

Virginia Tech has yet to earn a Quad 1 win this season. Tech also has only one win so far against a team (Notre Dame) that seems likely to make the NCAAs.

Tech did not begin Saturday among Joe Lunardi's "First Four Out" or his "Next Four Out" in ESPN's "Bracketology," but Lunardi did have Tech first in line to crack the "Next Four Out."

But after UNC beat Tech, Lunardi tweeted an update Saturday night in which Tech was no longer among the teams Lunardi had waiting in line to crack his "Next Four Out."

Lunardi has UNC in his NCAA tournament field.

