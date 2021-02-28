North Carolina snaps Virginia Tech women's winning streak

BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech women's basketball team is not heading into the ACC tournament on a good note.
North Carolina rallied past Tech 68-63 in Sunday's regular-season finale at Cassell Coliseum, snapping the Hokies' six-game winning streak.
"I'm very disappointed because we had turned the corner," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. "Tonight we … didn't have the leadership. We didn't have the execution. Our energy was low for the most part.
"We're going to have to … go into the tournament and try to right the ship. … We've got to make sure we shore up some things and get better.
"I'm disappointed with … our effort, just the energy level and the execution level for a game of this magnitude."
Florida State beat Wake Forest earlier Sunday to end Tech's shot at the fourth seed and a double bye in the tournament.
The Hokies still would have wound up with the fifth seed had they won Sunday but instead had to settle for the No. 7 seed.
Tech (13-8, 8-8) led 45-31 at halftime but managed just 18 points in the second half.
"We just went to the old days," said Tech point guard Georgia Amoore, who had 22 points, four 3-pointers, five assists and three steals. "Earlier in the season, we would have those leads and succumb to pressure and not be able to finish offensively or defensively. I think we just looked like the old us."
It was Tech's first loss since Jan. 24.
"It's definitely going to leave a bad taste in our mouth," said forward Azana Baines, who had 12 points and 11 rebounds. "But … we can still come out and do some great things [in] … the tournament."
Virginia Tech finished in seventh place in the league standings, which is exactly where it was picked in the ACC's preseason poll.
The Hokies will face No. 10 seed Miami (11-10, 8-10) in the second round at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Greensboro Coliseum. Tech won 75-55 at Miami on Feb. 11.
If Tech wins Thursday, it will meet second-seeded and second-ranked N.C. State (17-2, 12-2) in a quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Friday. Tech and State split their two games in the regular season.
Amoore said the Hokies need to recapture the "energy and attitude" they had during the winning streak to play well in the tournament.
"We lacked those today, especially when they were on their runs," she said.
ESPN's Charlie Creme had Tech as a No. 9 seed in the NCAA tournament in his latest "bracketology" Friday, with UNC on the bubble as a No. 11 seed.
Deja Kelly had 22 points for the Tar Heels (13-9, 8-9), who beat Tech for the first time in three tries this season.
"They had more energy than we did," Brooks said. "If you want to beat a team like this, especially for the third time, you've got to be … locked in and focused. And we lost some of that focus."
The Hokies shot a sizzling 68.8% from the field in the second quarter. But they shot 25% in the third quarter and 26.7% in the fourth.
"We just didn't respond to their punch," Brooks said. "We were very stagnant and our offense didn't look good at all."
Aisha Sheppard had 14 points for the Hokies, about five points below her average.
"Sheppard was a little gimpy in the second half," Brooks said. "She just kind of tweaked her ankle; nothing that a couple days won't cure."
Tech center Elizabeth Kitley was held to eight points, 11 below her average.
"They just clogged up the lanes and they made it really hard for us to get it into Liz, and they made it hard for Liz to be effective," Amoore said.
Kitley was 4 of 12 from the field.
"They were very physical with Liz inside and she didn't make the adjustments," Brooks said.
Tech's Cayla King also struggled, going 0 of 5 from 3-point range.
Virginia Tech led 49-39 with 3:29 left in the third quarter, but the Tar Heels righted themselves.
Down 53-47 with 1:23 left in the third, UNC scored the final five points of the third and the first seven points of the fourth to grab a 59-53 lead with 6:54 to go.
"We made … a lot of mental mistakes and gave them wide-open looks," Brooks said.
Baines and Kitley made back-to-back baskets to tie the score at 60 with 4:33 left.
But the Tar Heels scored six straight points for a 66-60 cushion with 28.8 seconds to go.
Amoore sank a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 66-63, but UNC's Stephanie Watts made two free throws with 21 seconds left.
Janelle Bailey had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the visitors.