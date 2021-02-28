North Carolina snaps Virginia Tech women's winning streak

"They had more energy than we did," Brooks said. "If you want to beat a team like this, especially for the third time, you've got to be … locked in and focused. And we lost some of that focus."

The Hokies shot a sizzling 68.8% from the field in the second quarter. But they shot 25% in the third quarter and 26.7% in the fourth.

"We just didn't respond to their punch," Brooks said. "We were very stagnant and our offense didn't look good at all."

Aisha Sheppard had 14 points for the Hokies, about five points below her average.

"Sheppard was a little gimpy in the second half," Brooks said. "She just kind of tweaked her ankle; nothing that a couple days won't cure."

Tech center Elizabeth Kitley was held to eight points, 11 below her average.

"They just clogged up the lanes and they made it really hard for us to get it into Liz, and they made it hard for Liz to be effective," Amoore said.

Kitley was 4 of 12 from the field.

"They were very physical with Liz inside and she didn't make the adjustments," Brooks said.

Tech's Cayla King also struggled, going 0 of 5 from 3-point range.