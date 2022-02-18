 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Carolina-Virginia Tech men's basketball preview capsule

Men’s Basketball

Saturday

North Carolina at Virginia Tech

4 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

TV: ESPN2

Records: UNC 18-8, 10-5 ACC; Virginia Tech 16-10, 8-7

Notes: UNC beat the Hokies 78-68 last month. UNC took the lead for good with 16:39 left. Tech cut the lead to 54-52 with 7:44 to go, but UNC answered with a 14-4 run to build a 68-56 cushion with 2:55 left. Caleb Love had 22 points for UNC, while Armando Bacot had 14 points and 20 rebounds. Tech was outrebounded 43-32. … The Hokies have won six straight games. … A win would make Tech 6-0 in February for the first time since the 1966-67 season. … ESPN's Joe Lunardi did not have Tech among his "First Four Out" in his latest "Bracketology" on Friday, but he did have Tech among his "Next Four Out." He had UNC among his "Last Four In." … UNC is coming off a 76-67 home loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday. UNC shot 27.6% from the field in the first half and trailed 40-23 at halftime. … UNC's Justin McKoy missed the Pitt game with a sore knee. … Bacot is averaging 16.2 points and 12.1 rebounds, while Love averages 15.1 points. Brady Manek averages 13.7 points. … UNC is in fourth place in the ACC, while Tech is in seventh. … Saturday will mark Senior Day for Keve Aluma, Justyn Mutts and Storm Murphy. … Tech entered Friday at No. 37 in the NCAA's NET rankings, with UNC No. 45. Neither team has a Quad 1 win on its resume, but UNC would earn one with a win in Blacksburg because it would give the Tar Heels a road win over a team ranked among the top 75 in the NET.

— Mark Berman

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

