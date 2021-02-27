 Skip to main content
North Carolina-Virginia Tech women's basketball preview capsule
Women’s Basketball

Sunday

North Carolina at Virginia Tech

2 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

TV: ACC Network

Records: UNC 12-9, 7-9 ACC; Virginia Tech 13-7, 8-7

Notes: This is the regular-season finale for both teams, as well as Tech's Senior Day game. Tech is in sixth place in the ACC and UNC is in ninth. Tech has a chance to be seeded as high as fourth in the ACC tournament. … Tech has won a school-record six straight ACC games. … This will be the teams' third meeting of the season; this game was added to the schedule on Jan. 19 in the wake of Duke and UVa cancelling their seasons. The Hokies won 66-54 at UNC on Jan. 14 and beat UNC 73-69 at home on Jan. 31. … ESPN's Charlie Creme still had Tech as a No. 9 seed in his latest "bracketology" on Friday, while UNC was among his "last four in" and a No. 11 seed. … UNC has won three of its last four games, including an 84-59 victory over Georgia Tech on Thursday. … Janelle Bailey averages 13.6 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Tar Heels. … Tech's Aisha Sheppard ranks second in the ACC in scoring (19.7 ppg), while teammate Elizabeth Kitley ranks third in scoring (19.1 ppg) and rebounding (11.1 rpg). … Sheppard leads the nation in 3-pointers (81), 3-point attempts (217) and 3-pointers per game (4.1).

— Mark Berman

