North Carolina-Virginia Tech women's basketball preview capsule

Notes: Virginia Tech is coming off an 83-71 overtime win over No. 2 North Carolina State. Tech's 26 points in OT set the record for the most OT points by a Division I women's basketball team ever. … The 12-point margin of victory was Tech's second-biggest margin of victory in an OT game ever. … Tech's Aisha Sheppard personally outscored State 18-14 in OT. … Tech won 66-54 at UNC on Jan. 14. Elizabeth Kitley had 18 points and 14 rebounds for Tech in that win. … UNC has lost four of its last five games, including a 79-68 defeat at No. 1 Louisville on Thursday. … This is the second of three regular-season meetings between the two teams. They will meet again Feb. 28 at Tech. … Sheppard ranks second in the ACC in scoring (19.5 ppg). … Sheppard ranks eighth in ACC history with her school-record 277 career 3-pointers. … Janelle Bailey is averaging 14.4 points for the Tar Heels.