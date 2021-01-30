 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Carolina-Virginia Tech women's basketball preview capsule
0 comments

North Carolina-Virginia Tech women's basketball preview capsule

{{featured_button_text}}
VT logo (copy)

Women's Basketball

Sunday

North Carolina at Virginia Tech

4 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

TV: ACC Network

Records: North Carolina 8-6, 3-6 ACC; Virginia Tech 8-7, 3-7

Notes: Virginia Tech is coming off an 83-71 overtime win over No. 2 North Carolina State. Tech's 26 points in OT set the record for the most OT points by a Division I women's basketball team ever. … The 12-point margin of victory was Tech's second-biggest margin of victory in an OT game ever. … Tech's Aisha Sheppard personally outscored State 18-14 in OT.  … Tech won 66-54 at UNC on Jan. 14. Elizabeth Kitley had 18 points and 14 rebounds for Tech in that win. … UNC has lost four of its last five games, including a 79-68 defeat at No. 1 Louisville on Thursday. … This is the second of three regular-season meetings between the two teams. They will meet again Feb. 28 at Tech. … Sheppard ranks second in the ACC in scoring (19.5 ppg). … Sheppard ranks eighth in ACC history with her school-record 277 career 3-pointers. … Janelle Bailey is averaging 14.4 points for the Tar Heels.

— Mark Berman

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert