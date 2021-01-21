Northside grad Daniel Pereira of Virginia Tech is No. 1 overall pick in MLS draft

Pereira was the first Hokie to sign a Generation Adidas contract since Patrick Nyarko, who signed his contract in January 2008 after leading the Hokies to the 2007 NCAA semifinals as a junior. He was chosen by Chicago with the seventh pick in the first round of the MLS SuperDraft in January 2008. He made his MLS debut that year and played in the MLS for 10 seasons.

Pereira made the All-Timesland first team as a Northside junior, when he had 12 goals and 11 assists. He was named the Timesland player of the year as a senior, when he scored 44 goals and broke his school’s career points record. Pereira led the Vikings to the 2019 Class 3 state title game.

He also played club soccer for the Roanoke-based Virginia Blue Ridge Star before moving on to Virginia Tech.

Pereira made the ACC all-freshman team in 2019, when he had five goals and five assists. He helped the Hokies make the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.

Pereira did so well that year that he caught the attention of Major League Soccer. He was among 40 college players invited to the MLS College Showcase in North Carolina last December.

Pereira helped the Hokies go 3-2-2 overall and 3-1-2 in the ACC last fall, when he had one goal and one assist. The Hokies finished fourth in the final national coaches poll of the fall.