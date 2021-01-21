Northside grad Daniel Pereira of Virginia Tech is No. 1 overall pick in MLS draft

Virginia Tech soccer star and Northside High School graduate Daniel Pereira was chosen by Austin FC with the No. 1 overall pick in the Major League Soccer SuperDraft on Thursday.
Pereira was expected to be taken in the first round of the draft, but it was a surprise that he was chosen with the very first pick.
Austin FC is an expansion team in Austin, Texas.
Pereira was a sophomore midfielder for the Hokies last fall. He turned pro last month when he signed a Generation Adidas contract with MLS and entered the MLS SuperDraft.
He was one of five college players in the nation to sign a Generation Adidas contract this winter, making him eligible for the draft as an underclassman.
Generation Adidas is a joint program between MLS and Adidas in which a handful of college underclassmen are signed by MLS to Generation Adidas contracts each winter to make them eligible for the draft.
University of Virginia defender Bret Halsey, who also signed a Generation Adidas contract, was taken by Real Salt Lake with the seventh overall pick. All five of this year's Generation Adidas signees were among the first seven picks in Thursday's draft.
Pereira grew up in Caracas, Venezuela. In July 2015, just a few weeks after his 15th birthday, he left with his parents for the Roanoke area.
Pereira was the first Hokie to sign a Generation Adidas contract since Patrick Nyarko, who signed his contract in January 2008 after leading the Hokies to the 2007 NCAA semifinals as a junior. He was chosen by Chicago with the seventh pick in the first round of the MLS SuperDraft in January 2008. He made his MLS debut that year and played in the MLS for 10 seasons.
Pereira made the All-Timesland first team as a Northside junior, when he had 12 goals and 11 assists. He was named the Timesland player of the year as a senior, when he scored 44 goals and broke his school’s career points record. Pereira led the Vikings to the 2019 Class 3 state title game.
He also played club soccer for the Roanoke-based Virginia Blue Ridge Star before moving on to Virginia Tech.
Pereira made the ACC all-freshman team in 2019, when he had five goals and five assists. He helped the Hokies make the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.
Pereira did so well that year that he caught the attention of Major League Soccer. He was among 40 college players invited to the MLS College Showcase in North Carolina last December.
Pereira helped the Hokies go 3-2-2 overall and 3-1-2 in the ACC last fall, when he had one goal and one assist. The Hokies finished fourth in the final national coaches poll of the fall.
They played an abbreviated fall schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic but are set to return to action in the spring semester for the rest of their season, which they hope will conclude with another NCAA tournament berth. But Pereira will not be with them when the season resumes.