Northwestern forward Robbie Beran is returning to the commonwealth to play basketball for Virginia Tech.

The 6-foot-9, 215-pound Beran announced his commitment to Tech on Twitter on Tuesday.

The Richmond native will be joining the Hokies as a graduate transfer. He will be using the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA gave all 2020-21 winter-sports athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic. He earned his bachelor's degree from Northwestern in 2022.

Beran started all 34 games for Northwestern in the 2022-23 season. He averaged 7.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 25.8 minutes. He sank 39 3-pointers. Northwestern went 22-12 overall and 12-8 in the Big Ten. The Wildcats lost in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

He had 13 points and blocked three shots at Indiana this year. He tallied 16 points at Michigan. He scored 14 points and made three 3-pointers against Minnesota. He had 12 points in a second meeting with Indiana.

Beran announced on Twitter on April 6 that he had entered the transfer portal.

"After 4 years, 120 games, 2 degrees and so many memories later, words cannot fully capture my emotions," he said in his Twitter statement. "While my time here is coming to an end, Northwestern will always hold a special place in my heart."

Beran started 30 games as a junior in the 2021-22 season. He averaged 6.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 21.9 minutes. He had 17 points against Maryland. He had 13 points against Purdue and 15 points against Minnesota.

He started 18 games as a freshman, when he averaged 5.0 points and 19.1 minutes. He also started 18 games as a sophomore, when he averaged 5.7 points and 20.2 minutes.

Beran fills the Hokies' last remaining scholarship for the 2023-24 season. That scholarship became open when center Grant Basile decided this month to play professionally in Italy instead of returning for his extra year of eligibility.

Beran seems a safe bet to fill one of the holes in Tech's starting frontcourt. Tech needs to replace both Basile and power forward Justyn Mutts, who is out of eligibility.

Beran played high school basketball for The Collegiate School in Richmond. He made the Virginia Independent Schools all-state second team. He chose Northwestern over Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, Xavier, Tennessee and Maryland, among other schools.

He becomes the third transfer to commit to the Hokies since the season ended.

Guard/forward Tyler Nickel, who is transferring from North Carolina, is also returning to the commonwealth. He was a star at East Rockingham High School in Elkton.

Mekhi Long, who was a starting forward for Old Dominion as a senior this year, is also transferring to Tech.

The three join high school seniors Brandon Rechsteiner and Jaydon Young as members of coach Mike Young’s 2022-23 recruiting class. Those two signed with Tech last fall.