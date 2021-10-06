Notre Dame still a meaningful opponent for Virginia Tech despite frequent recent matchups

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech and Notre Dame are making up for lost time after going 100 years without facing each other.
This Saturday’s game at Lane Stadium will be their fourth matchup in five years, but that doesn’t mean the game has lost any of its luster for the Hokies.
“I love playing them,” Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield said. “They are college football, I’d say, when it comes to just what you think of.”
Hollifield was a then-true freshman when Notre Dame visited Lane Stadium for the first time. The linebacker had three tackles in the 45-23 playing behind Dylan Rivers.
He was in the starting lineup a year later when the Hokies nearly escaped South Bend with a win over the No. 16 team in the country with backup quarterback Quincy Patterson starting in place of an injured Hendon Hooker.
Hollifield had one of the best games of his career with six tackles (four solo) with a sack, two tackles for a loss and one interception. The defense forced three turnovers in total including a fumble at the goal line that was returned 98-yards for a touchdown by Divine Deablo.
Tech led for nearly the entire second half, but gave up the go-ahead touchdown with 23 seconds left on the clock after converting a pair of fourth down conversions on the drive.
“That was heartbreaking, I thought we played, that game on defense, we played our nuts off,” Hollifield said, echoing retired defensive coordinator Bud Foster.
The mere mention of the game caused coach Justin Fuente to shake his head.
"Brutal,” Fuente said. “One more first down, one more stop...That was a rough one.”
On the flip side of the coin, Tech’s visit to South Bend in 2016 was one of the more memorable wins of Fuente’s tenure. The Hokies gave up 17 unanswered points to start the game and were down 31-21 going into the fourth quarter. Kicker Joey Slye kicked a 20-yard field goal with 4:16 left in the game.
The only player still on Tech’s roster from that game is offensive lineman Tyrell Smith.
Hollifield anticipates a similarly hard-fought game on Saturday. Notre Dame enters the matchup ranked No. 14 in the country coming off a 24-13 loss to Cincinnati. Tech had last week off after going 3-1 in September that included an upset win over then No. 10 ranked North Carolina to open the season.
“It’s a good matchup,” Hollifield said. “They’re a lot similar to us. On offense, a lot of 12 personnel. Run downhill. They’ve got good backs. They can catch balls in space and make plays. On defense, they’re a lot like us. They’re very scheme-based, I would say. Switch it up week-to-week, give a lot of different looks.”