Notre Dame still a meaningful opponent for Virginia Tech despite frequent recent matchups

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech and Notre Dame are making up for lost time after going 100 years without facing each other.

This Saturday’s game at Lane Stadium will be their fourth matchup in five years, but that doesn’t mean the game has lost any of its luster for the Hokies.

“I love playing them,” Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield said. “They are college football, I’d say, when it comes to just what you think of.”

Hollifield was a then-true freshman when Notre Dame visited Lane Stadium for the first time. The linebacker had three tackles in the 45-23 playing behind Dylan Rivers.

He was in the starting lineup a year later when the Hokies nearly escaped South Bend with a win over the No. 16 team in the country with backup quarterback Quincy Patterson starting in place of an injured Hendon Hooker.

Hollifield had one of the best games of his career with six tackles (four solo) with a sack, two tackles for a loss and one interception. The defense forced three turnovers in total including a fumble at the goal line that was returned 98-yards for a touchdown by Divine Deablo.