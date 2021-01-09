 Skip to main content
Notre Dame-Virginia Tech men's basketball preview capsule
Men’s Basketball

Sunday

Notre Dame at No. 19 Virginia Tech

6 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

TV: ACC Network

Records: Notre Dame 3-6, 0-3 ACC; Virginia Tech 8-2, 2-1

Notes: Notre Dame is coming off a 66-65 loss at North Carolina last weekend. Notre Dame has also lost to Michigan State, Ohio State, Duke, Purdue and UVa. … Nate Laszewski averages 17.2 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. The 6-foot-10 junior forward leads the ACC in both field-goal percentage (65.8%) and 3-point field-goal percentage (59%); he ranks fourth nationally in the latter category. He had seven 3-pointers in last weekend's loss. … Prentiss Hubb averages 14.8 points and 4.6 assists for the Fighting Irish, while Dane Goodwin averages 13.8 points. … Notre Dame leads the ACC in both 3-point field-goal percentage (38.9%) and free-throw percentage (79.3%). The Fighting Irish lead the nation in fewest fouls committed per game (12.4). … Keve Aluma averages 15.5 points for the Hokies.

— Mark Berman

