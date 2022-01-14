Notre Dame-Virginia Tech men's basketball preview capsule

Men’s Basketball

Saturday

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

6 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

Notes: A Dec. 3 loss at Boston College dropped Notre Dame to 3-4 overall. But the Fighting Irish have won seven of their last eight games, including a Dec. 11 win at Kentucky and a Dec. 18 loss against Indiana. Notre Dame beat visiting Clemson 72-56 on Wednesday for its sixth straight win. The streak includes a home win over North Carolina and a win at Georgia Tech. "We got a little better control of our offense [during the 7-1 stretch] as far as a little bit more predictable movement, and it's helped our guys know maybe more where shots are coming from," Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. "And with that, our tempo's changed a little bit. It's obviously slowed down. I think we're taking better shots since the Boston College game." … Dane Goodwin averages 15.4 points for Notre Dame, with freshman Blake Wesley averaging 14.7 points and Yale graduate transfer Paul Atkinson Jr. averaging 11.4 points. … Tech swept the season series last year. … A reminder to Tech fans that Saturday's game marks the debut of Tech's new vaccination policy for attending Tech home indoor athletic events. To enter Cassell, fans age 12 and older and venue personnel will be required to present an official COVID-19 vaccination card (or a photo or digital version of the vaccination card); or proof of a vaccine medical exemption; or printed or digital proof of a negative COVID-19 test (either a PCR or antigen test) that was taken in the 72 hours prior to the game. But Tech students need only show a valid Hokie Passport. Anyone providing proof of a vaccine medical exemption will also have to also show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid test that was taken in the 72 hours prior to the game. Fans age 18 and older must also be prepared to show a photo I.D. The policy will also take effect Saturday for all athletic and nonathletic events at the Moss Arts Center, including Saturday's Tech wrestling match.