Notre Dame-Virginia Tech women's basketball preview capsule
Notre Dame-Virginia Tech women's basketball preview capsule

Women’s Basketball

Thursday

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

7 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

TV: MASN

Records: Notre Dame 7-5, 5-3 ACC; Virginia Tech 7-5, 2-5

Notes: This game marks the Cassell return of ex-Hokies standout Dara Mabrey, who is averaging 12.0 points and 3.3 assists for Notre Dame. She is shooting 47.1% from 3-point range. She had 21 points and three 3-pointers in the team's win over Boston College last weekend. … Ex-Fighting Irish player and assistant Niele Ivey is in her first season as Notre Dame's head coach. Mabrey's older sister Michaela is a Notre Dame assistant. … Notre Dame beat Tech 84-78 last month. … Notre Dame freshman Maddy Westbeld averages 16.0 points and 7.2 rebounds. … Notre Dame has two former starters coming off the bench — Destinee Walker (12.8 ppg) and Sam Brunelle (8.1 ppg). … Tech's Aisha Sheppard leads the nation with 45 3-pointers this season. She needs six more 3-pointers to break Vanessa Panousis' school career record of 269.

— Mark Berman

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

