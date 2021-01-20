Notre Dame-Virginia Tech women's basketball preview capsule

Notes: This game marks the Cassell return of ex-Hokies standout Dara Mabrey, who is averaging 12.0 points and 3.3 assists for Notre Dame. She is shooting 47.1% from 3-point range. She had 21 points and three 3-pointers in the team's win over Boston College last weekend. … Ex-Fighting Irish player and assistant Niele Ivey is in her first season as Notre Dame's head coach. Mabrey's older sister Michaela is a Notre Dame assistant. … Notre Dame beat Tech 84-78 last month. … Notre Dame freshman Maddy Westbeld averages 16.0 points and 7.2 rebounds. … Notre Dame has two former starters coming off the bench — Destinee Walker (12.8 ppg) and Sam Brunelle (8.1 ppg). … Tech's Aisha Sheppard leads the nation with 45 3-pointers this season. She needs six more 3-pointers to break Vanessa Panousis' school career record of 269.