Offense fizzles for No. 21 Virginia Tech in OT loss at BC

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Maine was able to win at Boston College this season.

New Hampshire was able to win at Boston College this season.

But not 21st-ranked Virginia Tech.

BC knocked off the Hokies 70-65 in overtime at Conte Forum on Wednesday night, snapping Virginia Tech's six-game winning streak.

"We didn't play very well," Tech coach Mike Young said after the loss. "We didn't shoot very well."

Young is now 0-4 against BC since taking over the Hokies in 2019, including three losses at Conte Forum.

Tech (11-2, 1-1 ACC) lost even though BC (7-6, 1-1) is not one of the better teams in the ACC, as evidenced by the Eagles' losses to Maine, New Hampshire and Tarleton State.

"No matter who we're playing against, we expect to hold ourself to a certain standard. And we didn't do that tonight," said Tech forward Justyn Mutts, who had 18 points, eight rebounds and five turnovers. "I didn't think we really played our game in any area of the game. We didn't play an all-around game tonight, not at all.

"I didn't think we did anything really well. We didn't really impose our will. … They did a good job of just being aggressive."

The Hokies fell to 0-2 in opponents' arenas this season, including a November loss to The College of Charleston in the Charleston Classic final.

Wednesday's game was played in front of just 4,012 fans at half-empty Conte Forum.

"It's just a tough environment," said Tech point guard Sean Pedulla, who had 18 points, five assists and four turnovers. "Not a whole lot of energy all around, so you kind of have to create it yourself. And we just couldn't really find a rhythm or kind of create that."

Tech was held to its second-lowest points total this season, even though the game went into overtime.

Were certain things going well for Tech in the six-game winning streak that did not go well this time?

"Yeah, primarily the ball going in the basket," Young said.

The Hokies shot just 40.9% from the field — their second-worst field-goal percentage of the season.

"Their ball pressure was really good and they were making it hard for us to get open looks," Pedulla said. "Whenever you get a whole game where you don't really get a lot of open looks, it makes it hard."

Tech shot only 25% from 3-point range (5 of 20) — its third-worst percentage from that distance this season.

The Hokies, who led 30-25 at halftime, outscored BC 20-8 in the paint in the first half. But BC outscored Tech 28-22 in the paint the rest of the game.

"We did a good job early in the game getting the ball in the paint, getting it in the post," Mutts said. "As the game went on, I thought we might have shied away from that a little. … I didn't feel like we were taking any bad shots. I just knew we could've gotten a better shot every possession."

Tech committed a season-high 15 turnovers.

"Inexplicable," Young said. "We had some bad ones that led to some Boston College points. You just can't do that against anybody, certainly not a team that struggles to score like they do."

"We were a little bit disconnected," Mutts said. "We're usually a lot more connected than we were tonight."

BC scored 15 points off Tech turnovers.

Eagles forward Devin McGlockton, a 6-foot-7 redshirt freshman, had 18 points off the bench. He entered the game averaging 7.3 points.

"McGlockton came in averaging not a lot and he scores 18 points against us. He looked like Bill Russell," Young said.

BC point guard Makai Ashton-Langford had 21 points. He entered the game averaging 10.6 points.

"Didn't do as good a job of getting to him on the perimeter," Young said. "He drove it a couple times, which really hurt us."

Pedulla said the Hokies played well defensively during their winning streak but were "slacking" on defense Wednesday.

One of Tech's starters was injured in the loss.

While driving into the paint and making a pass, guard Hunter Cattoor ran into McGlockton and fell to the floor with 4:50 to go in regulation. Cattoor landed on his left hand and left forearm, hurting his arm. He headed to the bench and did not return to the game. McGlockton was whistled for a blocking foul.

Young said after the game that he did not know the status of the injury.

Down 57-48 with 4:19 left in regulation, Tech went on an 11-0 run to grab the lead.

Darius Maddox (10 points, eight rebounds) drained a 3-pointer to begin the run. Mutts dunked to extend the lead.

After Mutts blocked a shot, Pedulla made a layup and free throw to cut the lead to 57-56.

Grant Basile (13 points) buried a 3-pointer to give Tech a 59-57 lead with 48.6 seconds left in regulation.

But Ashton-Langford made a layup to tie the game at 59 with 32.4 seconds left in regulation.

Pedulla missed a 3-pointer with four seconds left in regulation and Maddox missed a jumper at the buzzer, so the teams went to OT.

After McGlockton made a layup in OT, Pedulla made a jumper to tie the game at 61.

DeMarr Langford Jr. made a jumper to give BC the lead for good at 63-61 with 2:23 left in OT.

Ashton-Langford buried a long 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down to extend the lead to 66-61 with 35.9 seconds to go in OT.

After Pedulla made a jumper, Langford Jr. made two free throws to extend the lead to 68-63 with 28 seconds left in OT.

Basile scored to cut the lead to 68-65 with 1.8 seconds left in OT. Jaeden Zackery of BC made two free throws with 0.9 seconds left in OT.

Tech got only one point from its bench Wednesday.

Freshman guard Rodney Rice did not make his Tech debut Wednesday. Young had said Tuesday there was a chance Rice could play Wednesday. But Rice still has yet to play this season because of ankle surgery.