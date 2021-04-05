 Skip to main content
Oklahoma City signs ex-Hokie Justin Robinson
Oklahoma City has signed former Virginia Tech point guard Justin Robinson, who played in nine games for the Washington Wizards last season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced Monday it has signed former Virginia Tech point guard Justin Robinson to a 10-day contract.

Robinson, who is Virginia Tech's career assists leader, helped the Delaware Blue Coats make the NBA G League finals this year. He averaged 15.5 points, 5.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 31.1 minutes in 13 games.

He played in nine games with the Washington Wizards last season. He also spent time in the NBA G League last season, playing for the Capital City Go-Go and the Delaware Blue Coats. He averaged 14.2 points and 5.5 assists in 33 G League games that season.

Robinson joins ex-Virginia Tech teammate Nickeil Alexander-Walker of New Orleans as the only former Hokies currently on NBA rosters.

