Old Dominion spoils Brent Pry’s debut by pulling off another stunning upset over Virginia Tech

NORFOLK — Norfolk has turned into a place of nightmares for the Virginia Tech football team.

The Hokies traveled to S.B. Ballard Stadium four years ago as 28.5 point favorites and suffered the worst loss in program history. The talent gap between the programs has narrowed in the years since, but the Hokies still expected to hand new coach Brent Pry a win in his coaching debut.

What do they say about best laid plans?

Pry’s head coaching debut was spoiled by a special teams gaffe for the ages in a sloppy performance that saw Old Dominion even out the all-time series between the in-state rivals with a 20-17 win.

Tech committed 15 penalties (the most since 2005) and turned the ball over five times (four interceptions).

Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells' third interception helped Old Dominion pull off an unlikely comeback in the final minutes. Linebacker Ryan Henry picked off a tipped pass intended for Jalen Holston with the Hokies a couple of first downs away from sealing the win.

Old Dominion quarterback Hayden Wolff lobbed a prayer from midfield to Ali Jennings, who caught the ball at the 1-yard line with 1:09 to go in spite of pass interference that was called on Dorian Strong.

Running back Blake Watson punched it into the end zone two players later.

The special teams miscue in the first half that gave a lifeless Old Dominion team a pulse was equally as stunning, a blunder that came with Tech looking to build on a 7-3 lead.

Wells coveted a third down attempt with a pass to Da’Wain Lofton down to ODU’s 3-yard line, but the officials waived off the completion due to offensive pass interference. Tech settled for a 38-yard field goal two plays later, and that’s when chaos erupted.

The snap from Justin Pollack sailed through Peter Moore’s outstretched hands. Moore, the holder on the play, had a chance to chase the ball down at midfield , but he tried covering it with a slide and the ball kept on rolling.

Old Dominion safety Robert Kennedy eventually picked it up inside the 30-yard line with a convoy of teammates at his side. He ran it into the end zone for a touchdown as the Old Dominion fans erupted in shock.

It was essentially a 79-yard gain for an ODU team that only managed 84 yards of offense (1.5 yards per play) to that point.

The irony probably wasn’t lost on Pry, who spent the offseason touting the Hokies’ traditions from the lunch pail — which he brought back after a two-year absence — and Beamer Ball. He vowed to continue the strong reputation for special teams that was established by retired coach Frank Beamer while Pry was a grad assistant for the program.

Wells put Tech ahead 7-0 with a 18-yard touchdown run in the first quarter that he set up with a nice 39-yard completion to Kaleb Smith, but he threw a pair of interceptions in the first half that proved costly.

It was the seventh game of Wells' career that he's thrown multiple interceptions.

Linebacker Jaden Keller put the Hokies in position to win the game. The redshirt freshman made the key defensive play in the second half when he forced a fumble at ODU's 10-yard line. The Hokies went up 17-10 on the ensuing drive with Wells hitting a wide-open Keshawn King for a 6-yard touchdown.

King was a bright spot for Tech in his first career start with his second-career 100-yard rushing game and also caught three passes. The final reception came on a third down conversion in the fourth quarter that helped the Hokies run critical time off the clock.

Old Dominion had a chance to tie the game with a fresh set of downs inside Tech's 10-yard line but settled for a field goal at the 3-yard line. They turned the ball over on downs later in the half after getting across midfield.