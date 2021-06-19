Olympic trials roundup: Ex-Virginia Tech stars advance in 100 hurdles

EUGENE, Ore. — Former Virginia Tech stars Kristi Castlin and Queen Harrison-Claye advanced to the semifinals of the 100-meter hurdles with their performances in the prelims Saturday night at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials.

Castlin finished 13th overall (12.88) out of the 30 women in the prelims to advance to the 16-woman semis. Castlin, who was a seven-time All-American at Tech, won bronze in the 100 hurdles at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Her former Tech teammate Harrison-Claye finished 15th overall (12.93) in the prelims. She was third in her heat to clinch an automatic spot in the semis.

Harrison-Claye was known as Queen Harrison when she competed in the 400 hurdles at the 2008 Beijing Olympics as a 19-year-old rising Tech junior. The three-time NCAA champ took fourth in the 100 hurdles at the 2016 trials, just missing out on another Olympic berth.

The semifinals in their event will be held Sunday night, as will the eight-woman final.

Blacksburg High School graduate Cole Beck of Virginia Tech finished 27th overall in the prelims of the men’s 100 meters (10.35) Saturday night. He did not advance to Sunday’s 16-man semis.