One of the biggest question marks for Virginia Tech heading into the fall

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s new staff not signing an offensive tackle out of the transfer portal has been one of the biggest surprises of the offseason.

The Hokies depth at the tackle — or lack thereof — is now one of the more pressing question marks for the fall.

Tech’s only scholarship players working full-time at the position this spring were Silas Dzansi and Parker Clements. Former junior college transfer Bob Schick split time at left guard and left tackle.

The rest of the practice reps during camp went to walk-ons William Jones, Chris Boyd, Dimitri Georgiadis and Griffin Duggan.

Tech has avoided injuries at the position in recent years — Christian Darrisaw and Luke Tenuta missed only a handful of starts during their careers — but there’s reason to worry Dzansi might not be quite as durable.

Dzansi is prone to cramping, and the previous staff would often sit him for a series or two in each of his starts to keep him fresh. He was in line to be one of the starting tackles in 2019 before cramping sidelined him in the weeks leading up to the season opener against Florida State.

Who would those reps go to this year? And what if either Dzansi or Clements go down with a more serious injury? Tech doesn’t have the positional flexibility or depth up front that it enjoyed in 2019 or 2020.

The top option right now might be Jones, who has received a ton of practice reps the last few years. Schick, who struggled in the spring game at left tackle, looks like he needs some additional time before he’s thrown into a more prominent role.

“I think [Jones is] getting probably more reps than he ever dreamed of right now, that we dreamed of,” former coach Justin Fuente said last spring. “As soon as he stepped out of the car he’s in there taking reps. So, I think he has a bright future.”

Jones’ chance could come this season if he fends off competition from a trio of incoming 2022 signees.

It’s unclear where that group will start out, but three-star signee Xavier Chaplin out of Whale Branch Early College High School in South Carolina is certainly built to play the position at 6-foot-6 and 355 pounds.

That might be too quick of a turnaround after just four weeks of practice, and new offensive line coach Joe Rudolph showed patience with the one freshman from the 2022 class who enrolled early. Brody Meadows, a three-star signee out of Graham High School in Bluefield, spent the spring getting most of his reps with the third-team offense.

If Tech doesn’t add a transfer in the coming weeks, the staff obviously feels like they have an internal solution or will have one by the time the opener against Old Dominion rolls around.

