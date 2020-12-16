One of Virginia Tech’s first 2021 verbal commits Nykelius Johnson ready to help ‘change everything’

He resisted late overtures from Tennessee and South Carolina.

“Tech is tailored made for me,” Johnson said.

The coaching staff set a high bar for the other schools with their dedicated pursuit of Johnson. He caught the staff’s eye at one of the program’s summer camps in 2019. He ran a low 4.4. 40-yard dash and Tech was the first school to offer.

Special teams coach James Shibest ran point on his recruitment, and has been in communication ever since. Johnson has since developed a strong relationship with defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton and cornerbacks coach Ryan Smith.

Johnson played on both sides of the ball in high school, but Tech immediately identified him as a cornerback. That was fine with Johnson who preferred playing on the defensive ball in high school even though he didn’t start really playing the position until his freshman year.

"In my early years I always wanted to play running back, but one of our corners my freshman tore his ACL so they had no one else to play for him,” Johnson said. “So for me to play on varsity that year they put me at corner. I got back into offense a little bit as a sophomore, but I started losing my touch for it.”