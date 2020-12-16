One of Virginia Tech’s first 2021 verbal commits Nykelius Johnson ready to help ‘change everything’

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech cornerback Nykelius Johnson has seen the criticism on social media of the team’s 2021 signing class.
Fellow defensive back Jalen Hoyle and Johnson were the first verbal commits to the class, and the only recruits in the class who were verbally committed for more than a year before signing on Wednesday’s early signing day.
Tech went into the day with 25 verbal commits and ranked No. 43 nationally (No. 11 in the ACC). They are both planning on enrolling next and getting to work proving the doubters wrong.
"I see it a little bit,” Johnson said, in a phone interview this week. “At the end of the day stars don't mean nothing. When you get to the school you start back from square one. I feel like this class is going to be the one that changes everything. We got a good group of guys."
Johnson is a three-star ranked recruit that’s ranked No. 13 in South Carolina and No. 1043 nationally, according to 247 Sports composite rankings. The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder had six scholarship offers featuring East Carolina, Mississippi State, NC State, West Virginia and Louisville.
The small list of offers wasn’t for a lack of talent.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder might have had a larger pool of suitors if he hadn’t committed so early in the process. He admits to researching a few schools along the way only to be sure he made the right decision.
He resisted late overtures from Tennessee and South Carolina.
“Tech is tailored made for me,” Johnson said.
The coaching staff set a high bar for the other schools with their dedicated pursuit of Johnson. He caught the staff’s eye at one of the program’s summer camps in 2019. He ran a low 4.4. 40-yard dash and Tech was the first school to offer.
Special teams coach James Shibest ran point on his recruitment, and has been in communication ever since. Johnson has since developed a strong relationship with defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton and cornerbacks coach Ryan Smith.
Johnson played on both sides of the ball in high school, but Tech immediately identified him as a cornerback. That was fine with Johnson who preferred playing on the defensive ball in high school even though he didn’t start really playing the position until his freshman year.
"In my early years I always wanted to play running back, but one of our corners my freshman tore his ACL so they had no one else to play for him,” Johnson said. “So for me to play on varsity that year they put me at corner. I got back into offense a little bit as a sophomore, but I started losing my touch for it.”
He was one of the lucky recruits in 2021 to have a good feel for the school they committed to. Johnson has visited campus three times — the last time he was on campus was for Tech’s 36-17 win over Wake Forest in 2019 — and will return on Jan. 14 as an early enrollee.
Johnson laughed when asked about his early signing day plans since he held a signing day ceremony at his school in November.
"I’m going to wake up, sign the letter then go to school,” Johnson said. “It’s going to be a relief. I’m happy.”
