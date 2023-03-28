BLACKSBURG — One phone call was all it took for Ron Crook to know he would be in good hands if he became the offensive line coach on Brent Pry’s staff at Virginia Tech.

It came as Crook did his due diligence in researching Pry. The two coaches didn’t have a history together, which meant Crook checked in with those who had a mutual connection with the Hokies’ leader.

One of those connections is Mike Terwilliger. Terwilliger has been on the East Stroudsburg football staff for 43 years, with the past 22 spent as the Warriors’ offensive coordinator. Eleven of those years were spent with Pry’s father, Jim, and two more included Pry working on the staff.

Terwilliger’s call put Crook on the path to joining Pry in Blacksburg.

“He just said to me, ‘Crooky, he’s family,’” Crook said after Tuesday’s practice. “When that guy says a guy’s family, I know I trust him and believe in him.”

Pry, through his own background check, received the same type of messages from those who knew and worked with Crook. Crook’s coaching background, which included recent stops at Cincinnati and West Virginia, made him an ideal candidate to not only help develop the offensive line but also recruit in areas that Pry has deemed a priority in rebuilding the Virginia Tech brand.

“I think that played a big part in his mind,” Crook said, adding his recruiting footprint stretches from Virginia to Ohio, West Virginia, Tennessee and North Carolina.

Crook’s hiring was announced March 13, three days before the start of spring practice. He replaced Joe Rudolph, who accepted the same position at Notre Dame.

Rudolph replaced the retiring Harry Hiestand, whom Crook called “the most influential person in my life outside of my family.” Crook worked as a graduate assistant under Hiestand in 1993 at Cincinnati and then again in 2002 at Illinois, and he credited his mentor with developing his teaching technique.

“He taught things in a way that was easily understood. I thought that was critical to me,” Crook said. “If I understood it, the players understood it.”

That teaching style was instrumental in the early stages of this spring’s practices for Crook and the Tech offensive line. The upperclassmen in the group were suiting up for a third consecutive spring with a different position coach (Vance Vice in 2021, Rudolph in 2022 and now Crook), and they had to learn the techniques that Crook wanted to establish.

“He teaches slow. He wants you to understand it, he wants us to understand the techniques that he has because it’s different from what we used to know,” redshirt junior Kaden Moore said. “He’s been a great coach so far.”

The methodical approach also was reflected in how offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen integrated both Crook and running backs coach Elijah Brooks into the staff just days before the beginning of spring practice.

Bowen focused on the terminology and made sure the two new coaches were able to communicate in ways the players had become accustomed to over the past year.

“We went slow with it,” Crook said, “so I was on top of things and was able to put it into my teaching style and the way I communicate so the guys can understand it and they can understand what is expected of them.”

Crook’s offensive lines have performed well in his previous Power Five stops at Cincinnati and West Virginia, at FCS program Harvard, and even at the Division II level with West Liberty State, West Virginia Tech and Glenville State.

His style of coaching lines up with Bowen’s vision of establishing a vertical run game through the inside zone and gap, and then being able to get the aerial attack going through run-pass option or play-action pass.

“I preach a lot of coming off the ball vertically. I talk a lot about playing physical, playing tough, playing aggressive,” Crook said. “We’re always going to try to get double teams wherever we can, so anytime we can do those things. I think these guys want to play that way. I think we’ve got some really tough, really aggressive players up front and I think that’s how they like to play.”