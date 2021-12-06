Opt outs adding up for Virginia Tech ahead of Pinstripe Bowl

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech defensive end Amare Barno became the latest Hokie to opt out of the team’s bowl game.

The Hokies found out on Sunday it was headed to the Pinstripe Bowl to play Maryland on Dec. 29, but they will be without at least four starters in that game.

Barno, a former junior college transfer, announced his plans on Monday with a post on social media.

“I felt nothing but love from everyone at Virginia Tech University,” Barno wrote. “I will cherish those memories for the rest of my life. Thank you. After taking the time to pray about my future, it’s the time in my journey to fulfill another dream, playing in the NFL.”