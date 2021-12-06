Opt outs adding up for Virginia Tech ahead of Pinstripe Bowl

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech defensive end Amare Barno became the latest Hokie to opt out of the team’s bowl game.
The Hokies found out on Sunday it was headed to the Pinstripe Bowl to play Maryland on Dec. 29, but they will be without at least four starters in that game.
Barno, a former junior college transfer, announced his plans on Monday with a post on social media.
“I felt nothing but love from everyone at Virginia Tech University,” Barno wrote. “I will cherish those memories for the rest of my life. Thank you. After taking the time to pray about my future, it’s the time in my journey to fulfill another dream, playing in the NFL.”
The defender signed with Tech in 2019 out of Butler Community College. He redshirted that season as a reserve linebacker. The coaching staff moved him to defensive end at the start of fall camp in 2020 and he was one of the ACC’s breakout players with a conference-best 16 tackles for loss.
Barno’s numbers weren’t quite as impressive this year — he had 35 tackles (20 solo) with 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks — but the coaches said he remained the most impactful player on the defensive side of the ball.
Defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton also took advantage of the 6-foot-6, 245-pounder’s versatility by using him more in coverage and as a spy against mobile quarterbacks.
Tech receiver Tre Turner and defensive tackle Jordan Williams also have opted out of the bowl game as they start preparations for the 2022 NFL Draft. The Hokies have also lost wide receiver Tayvion Robinson and quarterback Knox Kadum to the transfer portal.
That’s five starters out for the bowl since Robinson also pulled double-duty as Tech’s No. 1 punt returner.
There could be more names added to that opt out list as well with offensive linemen Lecitus Smith and Brock Hoffman as well as defensive back Jermaine Waller among the NFL prospects that haven't announced their plans.