Others with Virginia Tech ties heading to Tokyo

Former Virginia Tech swimmer Ian Ho is not the only athlete with Virginia Tech ties who is heading to the Tokyo Olympics.
- Current Hokies swimmer Antani Ivanov, who was a third-place finisher at the 2021 NCAA championships, will compete for Bulgaria.
- Current Tech swimmer Youssef Ramadan, the 2021 ACC men's swimming freshman of the year, will compete for Egypt.
- Ex-Tech golfer Scott Vincent, who tied for sixth in the European Tour's South African Open last year, will compete for Zimbabwe.
- Former Tech track and field star Marcel Lomnicky, who won NCAA titles in the hammer throw and weight throw, will compete in the hammer throw for Slovakia in his third Olympics.
- Ex-Tech javelin thrower Irena Gillarova, who was known as Irena Sediva when she won two NCAA titles, will compete for the Czech Republic.
- Ex-Hokie Samantha Hill is an alternate on the Canadian women's basketball team, so she could wind up competing in Tokyo as well.
- Tech track and field signee Barbora Malikova will run the women's 400 meters for the Czech Republic.
- Virginia Tech assistant swimming coach Albert Subirats, a former Olympic swimmer, will be an assistant swimming coach for Iceland.
- Tech men's and women's swimming head coach Sergio Lopez Miro, a former Olympic swimmer, will be an assistant swimming coach for Singapore. It will be his fourth Olympic coaching assignment.
- Also, five swimmers who have been training in the New River Valley under Lopez Miro and who have been competing for his Pinnacle Racing-VT club team will compete in Tokyo, including 2016 Olympic gold medalist and ex-University of Texas swimmer Joseph Schooling (Singapore); former University of California swimmer Farida Osman (Egypt); former USC swimmer Santo Condorelli (Italy); ex-Alabama swimmer Anton McKee (Iceland); and ex-Northwestern swimmer Krystal Lara (Dominican Republic). They have been in the NRV for anywhere from four months to three years.