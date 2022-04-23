'Overlooked’ Virginia Tech WR Kaleb Smith hopes spring game is launching pad for successful fall

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coaches didn’t hand out MVP awards after the spring game last week, but veteran wide receiver Kaleb Smith would have been a likely candidate if they did.

Smith led all receivers with three catches for 103 yards with a pair of first quarter two touchdowns in the Maroon Team’s 26-10 win.

With fans keeping a watchful eye on Temple transfer Jadan Blue and a highly touted tandem of second year receivers (Da’Wain Lofton and Jaylen Jones), it was Smith who unexpectedly grabbed the spotlight.

“I’m always (overlooked), but that never really gets me,” the former preferred walk-on said. “As long as the guys in my locker room and the other guys on the coaching staff know what I can do, that’s always been enough for me.”

Maroon team starting quarterback Grant Wells hit Smith in stride with a perfectly placed ball down the sidelines on the first score. Smith beat Brion Murray in a footrace down the sideline to get open for the 47-yard touchdown.

Smith showed similar breakaway speed on a 51-yard touchdown later in the quarter by beating Murray and safety Chamarri Conner over the top of the defense down the middle of the field. Wells connected with Smith again to put the Maroon Team up 17-0.

The longest reception of Smith’s career is 34-yards, but those deep routes in the spring game weren’t outliers. He’s proven to the new staff throughout spring camp that he can be a deep ball threat for new offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen and crew.

“He’s consistently one of our top guys on our GPS speed barometer,” Tech coach Brent Pry said. “He’s one of those guys, maybe it doesn’t look like he’s moving fast, but he covers a lot of ground. He had a really good spring for us.”

He came to Virginia Tech as a preferred walk-on offer despite receiving scholarship offers from Wake Forest and Virginia. Smith, who redshirted as a true freshman, got that coveted scholarship from the Hokies going into the 2019 season alongside Austin Cannon and Ishmiel Seisay.

Smith was productive last fall coming off the torn labrum he suffered in a 2020 loss to Pittsburgh. He knew what to expect from the rehab process since he dealt with a similar injury on the same shoulder (left) as a senior at Louisa County.

He was the third leading receiver on the team with 20 catches for 260 yards and two touchdowns. The numbers matched his totals from the previous two seasons combined. Before Blue’s arrival, he accounted for 37 of the team’s 48 combined career catches.

The focus for him this spring was getting to know Tech’s new quarterbacks — he expressed confidence in both Wells and South Carolina transfer Jason Brown after the spring game — and developing a rapport with the new staff.

“We all started pretty much at zero with a new staff and everything,” Smith said. “Just extra work here and there, and then once you see that first one completed, it starts to build up confidence and you just roll from there.”

He also took it upon himself to become a more vocal presence in a receivers room that was feeling the void left by Tre Turner and Tayvion Robinson. Tech has 10 scholarship receivers on the roster and half of them have yet to play in a game.

“Taking ownership of my room,” Smith said, of his spring goals. “Being that leader for the guys, those young guys that are just getting into a college campus, eyes wide open, being able to slow the game down for them and reinforcing why they came here because if you’re here, you’re an athlete, you can make plays.”

Tech is still figuring out what the two-deep looks like at the position, but the new coaching staff has no questions about where Smith stands.

“He’s done a nice job, he’s one of those guys that was in the conversation for most improved (this spring),” Pry said. “Each and every outing he did something in every practice.”

