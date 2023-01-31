 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pack propels Miami over Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech Miami Basketball

Virginia Tech guard Sean Pedulla (center) drives to the basket as Miami guard Nijel Pack (right) defends on Tuesday in Coral Gables, Fla. 

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Nigel Pack scored 17 points in a 5-minute span late in the second half, and No. 23 Miami stayed unbeaten at home this season by topping Virginia Tech 92-83 on Tuesday night.

Norchad Omier led Miami with 21 points, while Isaiah Wong had 18 and Jordan Miller finished with 14 for the Hurricanes (17-5, 8-4 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Hunter Cattoor and Sean Pedulla each scored 20 for Virginia Tech, while Grant Basile each added 17 and Justyn Mutts finished with 10 for the Hokies (13-9, 3-8).

The Hurricanes improved to 12-0 at home this season. The last time Miami lost on its home floor was Feb. 26 — to Virginia Tech, which hasn't won a road game since.

And for much of Tuesday night, the Hokies looked like they'd leave Coral Gables with another victory. They led by five with 8:20 left, when Miami — led by Pack — hit its best stride of the night.

Pack was scoreless for the game's first 32-1/2 minutes. But his 3-pointer with 7:35 left tied the game at 68 and started an absolute barrage from the sophomore guard from Indianapolis.

He made six consecutive shots in a span of 5:07, five of them 3-pointers, the last of them putting Miami up 84-76 with 2:28 remaining.

It seemed to inspire Miami on the defensive end as well. Virginia Tech shot 29 for 44 — a 66% clip — over the first 35 minutes, then missed its final seven shots from there as the Hurricanes did just enough to prevail.

ACC BASKETBALL

No. 23 Miami 92, Virginia Tech 83

Next game

No. 6 UVa at Va. Tech

Saturday, noon, ESPN2

