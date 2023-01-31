Pack propels Miami over Virginia Tech

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Nigel Pack scored 17 points in a 5-minute span late in the second half, and No. 23 Miami stayed unbeaten at home this season by topping Virginia Tech 92-83 on Tuesday night.

Norchad Omier led Miami with 21 points, while Isaiah Wong had 18 and Jordan Miller finished with 14 for the Hurricanes (17-5, 8-4 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Hunter Cattoor and Sean Pedulla each scored 20 for Virginia Tech, while Grant Basile each added 17 and Justyn Mutts finished with 10 for the Hokies (13-9, 3-8).

The Hurricanes improved to 12-0 at home this season. The last time Miami lost on its home floor was Feb. 26 — to Virginia Tech, which hasn't won a road game since.

And for much of Tuesday night, the Hokies looked like they'd leave Coral Gables with another victory. They led by five with 8:20 left, when Miami — led by Pack — hit its best stride of the night.

Pack was scoreless for the game's first 32-1/2 minutes. But his 3-pointer with 7:35 left tied the game at 68 and started an absolute barrage from the sophomore guard from Indianapolis.

He made six consecutive shots in a span of 5:07, five of them 3-pointers, the last of them putting Miami up 84-76 with 2:28 remaining.

It seemed to inspire Miami on the defensive end as well. Virginia Tech shot 29 for 44 — a 66% clip — over the first 35 minutes, then missed its final seven shots from there as the Hurricanes did just enough to prevail.