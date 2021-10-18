Pair of Virginia Tech defenders set to have season-ending surgery

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente announced that linebacker Dean Ferguson and safety Devon Hunter will miss the rest of the season on Monday.
According to Fuente, Ferguson battled through “numerous injuries” throughout the first five games before suffering a shoulder injury that will require season-ending surgery.
“Quite frankly, just an incredible example of perseverance,” Fuente said. “Basically halfway through this season. It seemed like every week was a new body part for him and this was just one bridge too far.”
Ferguson opened the season as the team’s backup middle linebacker. He closed out the game against Middle Tennessee with Tech leading big and had to replace Dax Hollifield when he was called for targeting in the final minutes against Notre Dame.
According to Pro Football Focus, he played 51 snaps in total. He had five tackles (two solo) with one tackle for a loss and two quarterback pressures.
The injury makes Keshon Artis the primary backup at both linebacker spots. He stepped in for Hollifield in the first half against Pitt, and repped at both positions throughout the offseason. The Hokies other options at linebacker include Lakeem Rudolph, Jaden Keller and walk-on Matt Johnson.
Hunter’s injury came in the third quarter while working on Tech’s punt return unit. He couldn’t put any weight on his left leg and needed the help of the training staff to make it back to the sidelines.
Fuente said the injury will require season-ending knee surgery.
He was the team’s backup boundary safety and had taken an increasing role on special teams in recent weeks. He played a season-high 18 special teams snaps against Notre Dame last week. He had seven tackles (six solo) this season.
Hunter came back to the team in June after serving a suspension while facing multiple assault charges. He accepted a plea agreement in Montgomery County Circuit Court that reduced the felony strangulation to cause wound or injury and misdemeanor assault against a family member to a misdemeanor.
A 24-month jail sentence was suspended to one day for each charge and he was put on two years of probation under New River Community Corrections.
Fuente explained his decision to reinstate Hunter to the team in an interview with The Roanoke Times in July.
“In my time here, people that have been involved in issues, serious issues, we’ve made a pretty clear stance,” Fuente said. “If I’m not mistaken, he’s the only one we’ve left the door open to return and that’s because of what I’ve seen from him every day since he’s been here.”