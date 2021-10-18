Pair of Virginia Tech defenders set to have season-ending surgery

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente announced that linebacker Dean Ferguson and safety Devon Hunter will miss the rest of the season on Monday.

According to Fuente, Ferguson battled through “numerous injuries” throughout the first five games before suffering a shoulder injury that will require season-ending surgery.

“Quite frankly, just an incredible example of perseverance,” Fuente said. “Basically halfway through this season. It seemed like every week was a new body part for him and this was just one bridge too far.”

Ferguson opened the season as the team’s backup middle linebacker. He closed out the game against Middle Tennessee with Tech leading big and had to replace Dax Hollifield when he was called for targeting in the final minutes against Notre Dame.

According to Pro Football Focus, he played 51 snaps in total. He had five tackles (two solo) with one tackle for a loss and two quarterback pressures.

The injury makes Keshon Artis the primary backup at both linebacker spots. He stepped in for Hollifield in the first half against Pitt, and repped at both positions throughout the offseason. The Hokies other options at linebacker include Lakeem Rudolph, Jaden Keller and walk-on Matt Johnson.