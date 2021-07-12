Pair of Virginia Tech defensive ends enter the transfer portal

With defensive end Emmanuel Belmar limited in spring camp, the bulk of Wooten's reps came with the first- and second-team defensive line.

"With a heavy heart I have entered my name into the transfer portal," Wooten tweeted. "This has nothing to do with the coaches and program. This is where I wanted to wanted to be. This is because of an issue that was out of their hands and mine. I accept responsibility and will move on to a different path. I look forward to see what my future holds."

A Virginia Tech athletic spokesperson confirmed that both players were in the portal, but couldn't comment on the specifics regarding their decision.

The timing of the decision likely means Wooten and Bryant won't be eligible for the fall since under the NCAA's new transfer policy players must provide their current school with a written request to enter the portal by July 1 to use the one-time exception for immediate eligibility.

Since they entered their names after the deadline, they will have to attend and complete an academic year at their new Division I school before being eligible for competition.