Pair of Virginia Tech defensive ends enter the transfer portal

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech defensive ends Alec Bryant and Robert Wooten have entered the transfer portal.
They were the two highest rated signees out of Tech's 2020 recruiting class and garnered attention for being the first recruits out of high school from Texas to sign with Tech going back to at least 1982.
Bryant was a four-star signee out of Shadow Creek High School in Pearland, Texas, and the No. 329 ranked player in the class while Wooten was a Stafford High School alum that was a three-star prospect and ranked No. 595 overall (according to 247 Sports composite rankings).
Both players had more than 20 scholarship offers each.
Tech signed two other defensive ends in 2020, but Justin Beadles signed with Houston after entering the transfer portal this spring and Derrell Bailey moved over to the offensive line before spring camp started.
Wooten was expected to be a key part of Tech's rotation at defensive end after playing in 10 games last fall. The 6-foot-3, 248-pounder had three tackles (two solo) and one quarterback hurry.
With defensive end Emmanuel Belmar limited in spring camp, the bulk of Wooten's reps came with the first- and second-team defensive line.
"With a heavy heart I have entered my name into the transfer portal," Wooten tweeted. "This has nothing to do with the coaches and program. This is where I wanted to wanted to be. This is because of an issue that was out of their hands and mine. I accept responsibility and will move on to a different path. I look forward to see what my future holds."
A Virginia Tech athletic spokesperson confirmed that both players were in the portal, but couldn't comment on the specifics regarding their decision.
The timing of the decision likely means Wooten and Bryant won't be eligible for the fall since under the NCAA's new transfer policy players must provide their current school with a written request to enter the portal by July 1 to use the one-time exception for immediate eligibility.
Since they entered their names after the deadline, they will have to attend and complete an academic year at their new Division I school before being eligible for competition.
Virginia Tech has only seven scholarship defensive ends going into the fall camp next month and that list includes a pair of true freshman (Mattheus Carroll and Cole Nelson).