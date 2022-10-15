Passing game shines as Miami snaps three-game skid

BLACKSBURG — Two football teams with three-game losing streaks and new head coaches squared off at Lane Stadium on Saturday.

Miami snapped its skid.

Tyler Van Dyke threw two touchdown passes to help the Hurricanes fend off Virginia Tech 20-14.

When Miami first-year coach Mario Cristobal talked after the game about the struggles of the Hurricanes (3-3, 1-1 ACC) this year, it seemed as if he also could have been talking about the woes of Brent Pry's Hokies.

"You're at a place [as a new coach] because either things went really well and someone moved on or you're at a place because things didn't go well and there's change. When there's change, there's pains that come with it," said Cristobal, formerly the coach at Oregon. "No one likes to lose a game. Or two.

"But you also recognize, 'All right, what are the steps that have to be taken? Where do we have to get better?’ And there's progress in a lot of places. And some [places], we've got to keep developing talent. And some of it's talent acquisition.

"But this whole thing today, honestly, it's about the players in that locker room. … The way they prepared, the way they overcame injuries. … And to be on the road and still find a way to win, those guys in there deserve all the credit."

The Hokies (2-5, 1-3) trailed 20-0 after three quarters

Van Dyke completed 29 of 46 passes for 351 yards.

"We had really good matchups on some of the guys [in the Tech secondary]," Van Dyke said. "At times they got us, and credit to them. But I think the receivers should get a lot of credit for this one — got open for me a lot."

Van Dyke was sacked just twice.

"They're very aggressive," Cristobal said of the Tech defense. "Seventy to 80% of the time, it's pressure and movement. … The tedious work that went into preparation for this, … it was a high volume. … And Tyler was very, very comfortable."

Junior-college transfer Colbie Young had nine catches for 110 yards and one TD for Miami, including a pair of one-handed catches.

Young credited offensive coordinator Josh Gattis for preparing the offense for the game.

"He hammers that into us on film, like, 'They're going to give us this look and this look,’ and then the looks ended up happening," Young said.

Brashard Smith had six catches for 76 yards.

"They were moving around a lot," Smith said of the Tech secondary. "It was Cover-3, then they'll move to Cover-2. … We knew what we were going to see.

"[But] they went switching to another defense [in the second half]."

Miami was held to three points in the second half.

Tech cut the lead to 20-14 with 3:20 left, but Miami kept possession the rest of the way. Van Dyke ran for 9 yards on third-and-six from the Miami 46 to seal the win.

By that point in the game, the injury-plagued Hurricanes were without three starting receivers, three starting offensive linemen, two starting tight ends and two starting running backs.

"At the end, they knew that. They were just squeezing down the front," Cristobal said. "The only way you could buy a hat was for the quarterback to actually pull the ball. … Great job by TVD executing that and picking up the first down and closing out the game."

Miami surrendered 45 points in a Sept. 24 loss to Middle Tennessee and allowed 27 points in a loss to North Carolina last weekend.

But the Hurricanes held Tech to just two touchdowns, both of which came in the fourth quarter.

"Their preparation this week was the best that they've had by far," Cristobal said of his defense.

The Hurricanes sacked Grant Wells six times.

"We've been getting in the film room a lot more, actually, independently, looking at weak points," said Miami defensive end Akheem Mesidor, who had 3 1/2 sacks. "We knew that the quarterback was going to step up in the pocket. … We just had good pocket awareness, and it allowed us to make plays."