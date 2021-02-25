Patience paid off for new Virginia Tech linebackers coach Jack Tyler in landing promotion

“This was a slam dunk, no brainer, and I’m glad he’s stuck around,” Fuente said, in early February. “Now he’s a great example of hard work and perseverance paying off.”

Tyler told reporters on Wednesday he plans on wearing his coaching influences on his sleeve.

“if there was a person that you said I could be a carbon copy of, it would be coach Foster,” Tyler said. “That’s as high a compliment as I could receive.”

Tylery spent nearly a decade learning from Foster — five as a player and another five on the coaching staff — and while he’s incorporated things he’s learned from other coaches, the basis of his approach comes from his former mentor.

“It was funny, because when he was off the field there for those couple games at the end of 2018, I had a bunch of people tell me that they couldn’t tell between me and him on the sideline because we had kind of the same gestures and same look,” Tyler said. “...He’s such a legend in my eyes and a lot of people’s eyes, and just being in the same sentence as him is a dream come true.”