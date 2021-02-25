Patience paid off for new Virginia Tech linebackers coach Jack Tyler in landing promotion

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech alum Jack Tyler was reluctant to leave Blacksburg to take the next step up the coaching ladder.
Tyler paid his dues in recent years with stints as a grad assistant and quality control coach for the defense.
He checked a lot of boxes on his resume during that time by getting experience on the recruiting trail in 2018 after then defensive coordinator Bud Foster had knee surgery; coaching Tech’s linebackers during prep for the Belk Bowl in 2019 and calling plays as a staffer when Justin Hamilton was sidelined with the coronavirus last fall.
Tech coaches thought Tyler was ready to be a position coach, but he didn’t think a promotion was in the cards with coach Justin Fuente telling reporters in December he didn’t anticipate making any coaching changes.
Tyler still wasn’t in a hurry to leave his alma mater.
“This program is on the right tracks right now, and it’s going to places that it’s never been before,” Tyler said. “I’m excited about that, and I’ve always wanted to stay a part of it and be a part of it. That’s what kind of deterred me from making those moves, even though I thought maybe I would need to.”
Tyler’s patience paid off when he was promoted to linebackers coach on the same day linebackers coach Tracy Claeys announced his unexpected retirement on January 13. Fuente said it was rare for him to move that quickly to fill a coaching vacancy, but called it the “obvious call, obvious choice.”
“This was a slam dunk, no brainer, and I’m glad he’s stuck around,” Fuente said, in early February. “Now he’s a great example of hard work and perseverance paying off.”
Tyler told reporters on Wednesday he plans on wearing his coaching influences on his sleeve.
“if there was a person that you said I could be a carbon copy of, it would be coach Foster,” Tyler said. “That’s as high a compliment as I could receive.”
Tylery spent nearly a decade learning from Foster — five as a player and another five on the coaching staff — and while he’s incorporated things he’s learned from other coaches, the basis of his approach comes from his former mentor.
“It was funny, because when he was off the field there for those couple games at the end of 2018, I had a bunch of people tell me that they couldn’t tell between me and him on the sideline because we had kind of the same gestures and same look,” Tyler said. “...He’s such a legend in my eyes and a lot of people’s eyes, and just being in the same sentence as him is a dream come true.”
Tyler, who already has a good feel for his position group, is eager for recruiting to get back to normal so he can hit the trail and sharing his own story — a walk-on turned All-ACC linebacker and coach — with student-athletes across the region.