Peck homer gives Virginia Tech a win in ACC softball quarterfinals

PITTSBURGH — Virginia Tech freshman Bre Peck has demonstrated a knack for hitting homers this season.

She did so again on Thursday — and this time her home run put the Hokies into the semifinals of the ACC softball tournament.

Peck belted a solo homer in the bottom of the fourth inning to give the top-seeded and second-ranked Hokies a 2-1 quarterfinal win over ninth-seeded Syracuse.

The homer off reliever Ariana Adams was Peck's team-high 11th homer of the season.

"The pitch was a little off the plate and low, but I got the barrel to it and it just went," Peck said. "It felt amazing, just helping my team, putting us up on the board ahead."

ACC pitcher of the year Keely Rochard went the distance for the Hokies (41-6), who will play 15th-ranked and fifth-seeded Clemson in the semifinals at 1 p.m. Friday.

Peck, a Pennsylvania native who is back in her home state for this tournament, made the All-ACC second team and the all-freshman team Wednesday. The third baseman entered the game batting .317.

"Every kid that we bring in here has potential. It's [a matter of] do they fit in with Power Five [competition] right away or does it take a year?" Tech coach Pete D'Amour said. "It took her about three weeks to adjust to this level of play and she's been fine since."

She had seven hits, including two homers, to help Tech sweep its three-game series with Syracuse (26-21) during the regular season.

"Peck has absolutely crushed us," Syracuse coach Shannon Doepking said. "The kid just owns our number.

"She's a great ballplayer. She's super athletic. We tried getting Bre Peck [in the recruiting process]."

Neli Casares-Maher homered to give the Orange a 1-0 lead in the top of the first.

But the Hokies tied the game in the third. Jayme Bailey singled, and Emma Ritter drew a two-out walk. Morgan Overaitis hit an RBI single to right off Orange starter Lindsey Hendrix, with Bailey sliding safely at home.

Overaitis said she felt no pressure at the plate.

"Those situations are the best," she said. "You should have fun in those situations, and that's what I did."

Overaitis, the team's right fielder, made the All-ACC second team Tuesday. After hitting just .266 last year, she entered Thursday batting .358.

"We changed up my stance a little bit [this year]," she said. "This year I'm looking early in the count to attack the pitch."

Overaitis, a senior, plans to remain at Tech for her extra year of eligibility. The Michigan native transferred from the University of Michigan to Tech in the summer of 2020.

"I never thought I'd be in the middle of Virginia, but I love it," she said. "It's eight hours from home, … but it's fun.

"I knew I wanted to come here because I played with Jayme Bailey in our travel [ball] days and so I've heard nothing but great things."

Rochard (23-2) pitched a seven-hitter for Tech, striking out 10 and walking four.

"I thought I had really good stuff," said Rochard, who is 3-0 against Syracuse this year. "It's really hard facing a team [three] times, especially being a fifth-year [senior]. People have so much film on me and they've seen me so many times. Just being able to grind out a win is really satisfying."

Rochard pitched out of a number of jams.

"I just trust myself, trust my defense," she said. "When someone's on [base], I try to limit the damage."

Winning a game in that fashion is rewarding to her.

"It's definitely satisfying just because you're competing every single pitch," she said.

Syracuse left 10 runners on base.

"She's as good as anybody in the country," Doepking said of Rochard. "We applied the pressure [with base runners], but she's just really, really good. … We chased a lot of up pitches, especially when we had runners in scoring position — pitches that were over our head.

"That ball just dances. She's got a ton of movement to her pitches. She's got a wide array of different pitches. So I think when the pressure was applied, she threw better than when there was nobody on base."

D'Amour said all those base runners were because Rochard was "trying to be too fine" with her pitches and trying to hit the corners.

After taking the 1-0 lead on the Casares-Maher homer, the Orange had runners on first and second later in the first inning. But Rochard retired Carli Campbell on a grounder to escape further damage.

Syracuse also had runners on first and second in the second, but Rochard struck out Angel Jasso and retired Casares-Maher on a fielder's choice grounder to get out of the jam.

The Orange had runners on second and third in the third, but Rochard struck out Olivia Pess to end the threat.

Syracuse had runners on first and second in the fourth, but Rochard struck out Kelly Breen to get out of the jam.

The Orange had a runner on second in the sixth, but Rochard retired Casares-Maher on a popup to avoid damage.

Rochard threw 130 pitches.

"She was working ahead and mixing her pitches and throwing more strikes [with runners on base]," D'Amour said.

Clemson (38-14) beat fourth-seeded and 19th-ranked Notre Dame 7-3 on Thursday to earn a semifinal date with the Hokies.

Liberty High School graduate Millie Thompson pitched a six-hitter for Clemson, striking out two and walking one.

"I didn't throw in the ACC tournament last year, so it was my first [start in the tournament] and it was exciting to get the win," said Thompson, a sophomore.

Thompson (13-3) made the All-ACC third team Wednesday.

"I'm developing into a college athlete," said Thompson, who was the 2019 Timesland pitcher of the year. "Last year everything was so new."

