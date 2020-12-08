Penn State men's basketball team squashes No. 15 Virginia Tech

The Hokies committed 14 turnovers to Penn State's five.

Penn State won even though its leading scorer this season, Seth Lundy, had no points. He entered the game averaging 22.3 points. He played just 19 minutes because of foul trouble.

The Nittany Lions jumped to a 17-3 lead with 13:19 left in the first half. They led the rest of the way.

Virginia Tech was shooting just 12.5% from the field and was 1 of 6 from 3-point range at that point. Virginia Tech had five turnovers at that point.

Penn State was shooting 53.8% from the field and was 3 of 4 from 3-point range at that point.

Virginia Tech cut the lead to 21-13, but Penn State went on a 10-2 run to build a 31-15 cushion with 5:32 left in the first half.

Penn State led 42-23 at halftime.

The Hokies had more turnovers (10) than baskets (nine) in the first half. Penn State had no turnovers in the half.

Penn State shot 51.4% from the field in the first half to Tech's 34.6%. Tech had just eight points in the paint in the half.

Tech was 4 of 13 from 3-point range in the half. Tech was just 1 of 7 from the free-throw line in that half.

Hokies reserve guard Hunter Cattoor, who has been dealing with strep throat, played less than a minute.

