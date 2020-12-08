Penn State men's basketball team squashes No. 15 Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech men's basketball team's first loss of the season came in lopsided fashion.
Penn State continued its Big Ten-ACC Challenge mastery of Tech, cruising past the 15th-ranked Hokies 75-55 on Tuesday night at Cassell Coliseum.
The Hokies (4-1) trailed by as many as 29 points in the second half.
It was Tech's most lopsided home defeat since a 78-52 loss to Virginia in January 2018.
The loss snapped Tech's 34-game home winning streak against nonleague foes. It was Tech's first nonleague home loss since a December 2015 loss to West Virginia.
The Hokies fell to 0-4 against Penn State in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge. The three previous Challenge meetings were held at Penn State, including the Nittany Lions' 63-62 win in 2018. The other meetings were in 2007 and 2014.
Virginia Tech dropped to 6-4 in the all-time series with Penn State, including two non-Challenge wins by Tech in 2009 and 2010.
Izaiah Brockingham had 24 points for Penn State (3-1), which shot 50% from the field.
Reserve guard Jalen Cone had 11 points for Tech, which shot 37% from the field.
The Nittany Lions were 12 of 23 from 3-point range (52.2%), while Tech was 6 of 22 (27.3%) from that distance.
The Hokies committed 14 turnovers to Penn State's five.
Penn State won even though its leading scorer this season, Seth Lundy, had no points. He entered the game averaging 22.3 points. He played just 19 minutes because of foul trouble.
The Nittany Lions jumped to a 17-3 lead with 13:19 left in the first half. They led the rest of the way.
Virginia Tech was shooting just 12.5% from the field and was 1 of 6 from 3-point range at that point. Virginia Tech had five turnovers at that point.
Penn State was shooting 53.8% from the field and was 3 of 4 from 3-point range at that point.
Virginia Tech cut the lead to 21-13, but Penn State went on a 10-2 run to build a 31-15 cushion with 5:32 left in the first half.
Penn State led 42-23 at halftime.
The Hokies had more turnovers (10) than baskets (nine) in the first half. Penn State had no turnovers in the half.
Penn State shot 51.4% from the field in the first half to Tech's 34.6%. Tech had just eight points in the paint in the half.
Tech was 4 of 13 from 3-point range in the half. Tech was just 1 of 7 from the free-throw line in that half.
Hokies reserve guard Hunter Cattoor, who has been dealing with strep throat, played less than a minute.
