Pete Hughes returning to Virginia Tech as opposing coach

Pete Hughes spent seven seasons coaching the Virginia Tech baseball team.

He will be back at English Field on Tuesday — but this time he will be coaching against the Hokies.

Hughes is in his fourth season as the coach at Kansas State, which will face coach John Szefc's third-ranked Hokies at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

"I wish I didn't schedule them this year," Hughes cracked Monday in a phone interview. "He's got a powerhouse team. They're playing great baseball. It sounds like people are excited, like they were in 2013. I spoke to him this morning and said, 'There's no better community to win in front of than the Blacksburg community and the Virginia Tech community.’

"I can't wait to get there … and get a feel for the atmosphere and all the changes that have been done with the stadium."

This will be the first time Hughes has been back in Blacksburg since he left Tech after the 2013 season to take the reins at Oklahoma.

"Our kids were raised in Blacksburg, so it's near and dear to our heart," Hughes said. "There's no better place in the country to raise your family."

Hughes, 54, guided the Hokies to five winning seasons and two NCAA tournament bids.

This year's Hokies, who are 36-11 overall and 16-9 in ACC play, are a safe bet to make the NCAAs for the first time since Hughes' Hokies did so in 2013.

"I'm rooting hard for those guys and Coach Szefc," Hughes said. "I couldn't be more happier for him, to have this signature year.

"I'll never stop rooting for Virginia Tech. It's in my blood."

Tech is safe bet to host an NCAA regional for the first time since that 2013 season. Virginia Tech has clinched a winning ACC record for the first time since 2013.

Hughes' 2013 squad included current Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Joe Mantiply and a potent lineup that included current Oakland Athletics outfielder Chad Pinder, former Chicago Cubs outfielder Mark Zagunis, Andrew Rash, Tyler Horan, Alex Perez and Brendon Hayden.

"Offensively, the best team I've ever coached," Hughes said. "And then we had an ace pitcher who was as tough as it gets, … and that was Joe.

"What a lineup. … We could put up a 10-spot on anyone, and it looks like they've got the same type of lineup [now]."

The Hokies rose to No. 3 on Monday in all the Top 25 polls. They are also No. 3 in the NCAA's RPI ratings.

Hughes had predicted in a 2017 interview that the planned expansion of English Field would boost the Tech program. The $18 million makeover of what is now known as English Field at Atlantic Union Bank Ballpark debuted in 2018.

"Whenever you have a true college community and you invest in baseball, you have a chance to be really good," Hughes said Monday. "You invest in a baseball facility, you can get involved with the best kids in the country and have a great product like John has now.

"It's been a lot of fun following that program."

Hughes is friends with Szefc, who left Maryland after the 2017 season to replace Patrick Mason as the coach of the Hokies.

When Hughes was the coach at Boston College and Szefc was the coach at Marist, they would see each other on the recruiting trail.

"He's a grinder," Hughes said of Szefc. "I was really happy to see him get that Virginia Tech job."

Hughes was the coach at BC when the late Tech athletic director Jim Weaver hired him after the 2006 season.

Hughes was 222-174 in seven years with the Hokies.

"When I was there, in the recruiting market it was more of a projection and then a developmental process where you'd get kids and you'd live through some learning curves and … your teams get good like every three years and then you start over again," Hughes said. "But now that you can get ready-made players in the recruiting landscape because of the facilities and the commitment, it's definitely wired to be a top-tier program for a long time."

After leaving Tech, Hughes was 128-107-1 in four seasons with the Sooners. Despite leading Oklahoma to the 2017 NCAAs, he was fired by athletic director Joe Castiglione after that season.

"He would've had to increase my salary … in a negotiation year and he chose not to," Hughes said. "He didn't want to pay me, so he fired me."

Hughes now coaches one of Oklahoma's Big 12 rivals. He was hired by Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor after the 2018 season.

"I worked for a great [athletic director] at Virginia Tech [in Weaver] … and I wanted to work for a good person again," Hughes said.

Kansas State debuted a renovated and expanded ballpark in 2020.

"It's as good as it gets as far as our clubhouse, fueling station, team rooms, office suites," Hughes said.

Hughes is 96-86 at the Manhattan, Kansas, school. The Wildcats were 34-23 overall and 10-14 in league play last year, when they reached the Big 12 semifinals. They are 27-23 overall and 8-13 in Big 12 play this year.

"This place is wired just like Blacksburg and Virginia Tech," Hughes said. "It's a campus community we're comfortable with, and they want to win in baseball."

Ex-Hokie Austin Wates is one of Hughes' assistants.

Kansas State will begin a series at Big 12 rival West Virginia on Thursday. So Hughes decided to schedule a Tuesday game at Virginia Tech.

"It's so difficult to get midweek games in this part of the country because you're so isolated. You don't have your VCU, your VMI, your Radford," Hughes said. "There's nothing like that around here.

"So I try to get creative on road trips, especially this week because we have no classes. We can just go early and play a midweeker with Virginia Tech and then make our way up to West Virginia.

"And it gives me an excuse to come back to Blacksburg."

