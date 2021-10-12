Phillips says Comcast and ACC Network 'really close' to deal

Comcast is negotiating a new overall deal to carry all Disney-owned channels, such as the ACC Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and the Disney Channel. Disney/ESPN wants Comcast to add the ACC Network as part of a new overall deal.

Phillips was optimistic in July that Comcast would add the ACC Network before the start of the current football season. What happened?

"These deals are never that easy. They're just not," Phillips said. "Comcast knows the importance of the ACC Network … to Disney and ESPN. And we also understand Comcast has some things they're trying to work through. But it's very amicable.

"And we are farther along, I would say, then we were in July. So there has been progress, most definitely. And again, optimistic about getting this thing done.

"I don't think we've gone backwards. … We're getting closer."