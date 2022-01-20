Pitt-Virginia Tech women's basketball preview capsule

Women’s Basketball

Thursday

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech

8 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

Notes: This game was originally scheduled to start at 6 p.m. But the ACC pushed back the time so that the ACC Network telecast of the Georgia Tech women's game at Syracuse could start at 6 p.m. instead because of an expected snowstorm in Syracuse. … Tech has beaten Pitt five straight times. … Pitt beat visiting Wake Forest on Sunday to snap a three-game skid. … Jayla Everett averages 13.5 points for Pitt, while Elizabeth Kitley averages 18.9 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Hokies.