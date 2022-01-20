 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pitt-Virginia Tech women's basketball preview capsule

Women’s Basketball

Thursday

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech

8 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

TV: ACC Network

Records: Pitt 10-7, 1-5 ACC; Virginia Tech 13-4, 5-1

Notes: This game was originally scheduled to start at 6 p.m. But the ACC pushed back the time so that the ACC Network telecast of the Georgia Tech women's game at Syracuse could start at 6 p.m. instead because of an expected snowstorm in Syracuse. … Tech has beaten Pitt five straight times. … Pitt beat visiting Wake Forest on Sunday to snap a three-game skid. … Jayla Everett averages 13.5 points for Pitt, while Elizabeth Kitley averages 18.9 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Hokies.

— Mark Berman

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

