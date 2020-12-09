 Skip to main content
Pitt-Virginia Tech women's basketball preview capsule
Pitt-Virginia Tech women's basketball preview capsule

Women's Basketball

Thursday

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech

6 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

Internet: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com)

Records: Pitt 2-1, 0-0 ACC; Virginia Tech 5-0, 0-0.

Notes: This is the ACC opener for both teams.… Pitt is coming off an 85-79 loss to Delaware. The Panthers turned the ball over 24 times in the loss. …Pitt was picked last in the ACC's preseason poll. … The Panthers were 5-26 overall and 1-17 in ACC play last year. … Northside graduate Tracey Hueston, a Pitt freshman, has played in two games this season. She has scored a total of eight points in 10 minutes. … New Mexico transfer Jayla Everett averages 20.3 points for Pitt, while Elizabeth Kitley averages 18.8 points and 13.4 rebounds for the Hokies.

— Mark Berman

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

