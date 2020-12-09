Pitt-Virginia Tech women's basketball preview capsule

Notes: This is the ACC opener for both teams.… Pitt is coming off an 85-79 loss to Delaware. The Panthers turned the ball over 24 times in the loss. …Pitt was picked last in the ACC's preseason poll. … The Panthers were 5-26 overall and 1-17 in ACC play last year. … Northside graduate Tracey Hueston, a Pitt freshman, has played in two games this season. She has scored a total of eight points in 10 minutes. … New Mexico transfer Jayla Everett averages 20.3 points for Pitt, while Elizabeth Kitley averages 18.8 points and 13.4 rebounds for the Hokies.